Township Day took place on March 10 and it’s just as important as voting in elections for county commissioners, primaries and the general election, but because townships often see a dwindling number of voters and attendees to meetings, the Argus gathered coverage of local township meetings so that all township citizens can be informed.
Caledonia Township
Caledonia Township held its annual meeting in the city council chambers at City Hall and had about 20 residents in attendance.
Leah Welscher was appointed as a moderator. Minutes were read and approved from the 2019 annual meeting.
Bob Ellenz was elected as a supervisor with 65 votes and Joseph Schieber was also elected as clerk.
Beginning balance for the township in 2019 was $219,988.98, but the township ended its balance with $234,879.81 due to money leftover from a summer project that was not utilized.
The annual levy was approved at $211,500 for 2020 and 2021. The actual general fund for 2019 was $26,889 with $41,000 levied for 2020 and 2021.
Roads and bridges saw a decrease in the levy amounts. 2019 had an actual levy of $209,486 while $141,000 is levied for 2020 and 2021.
The road report included a project on Dotseth Road coming in at a final cost significantly less than expected. Whereas the township expected to pay about $400,000 for the bridge project, they only paid about $250,000.
The solution was to install a “Missouri crossing,” which is made of concrete instead of a culvert. It should handle any amount of water coming through there, Doug Doug DeWall said. That same type of crossing was also installed near Schech’s Mill.
DeWall also reported brush control on township roads was “getting out of hand” and that he was “pecking away at it and trying to get even with it.”
The fire service levy was set at $20,000 for 2020 and 2021. The actual levy on that fund was $19,315. Speaking of fire service, the report from the Rural Fire District meeting was the department wanting to upgrade its ladder truck to a newer model.
Currently, they have a 1980s model, whereas they would like an early 2000s model. The cost is expected to be about $200,000. The department will also look for grants to help cover the cost.
Finally, the ambulance service levy was set at $9,500, which was a slight increase from the 2019 actual levy of $8,868. The cost is determined by the number of residents.
A motion was approved to select Bruening Rock Products for 2020. Summer crushed rock was $895 a ton, while private landowners would pay $1,221 a ton. Winter rock was $907 a ton. Delivery and dumping was $1,425 while a spreader would be $105 an hour.
Waste disposal had no change from last year. The cost is $3.50 per month or $42 a year. Gopher bounties and poison was set at $1.50. Dust control was also kept the same at $100. All were approved.
Road ditch weed control was also discussed. Township supervisors are set as the weed inspectors, while the county zoning office oversees the county weed control.
Finally, concerns about approval of meeting minutes was voiced by Ann Emery.
“We’d like to have you take care of it in 30 days. Why after 12 months is it still hanging out there?” she asked.
Yvonne Krogstad agreed and said she had not been to a meeting where minutes were not approved.
“It goes on for months,” she added. “That is ridiculous.”
DeWall said there were a few different circumstances and it should have been taken care of. He did not elaborate as to what the circumstances were.
No action was formally taken on the matter.
Finally, the township agreed to increase the donation to the Houston County Ag Society from $500 to $800. It was approved.
Next year’s annual meeting will be held on March 9, 2021, in the city council chambers.
Hokah Township
Clerk Jaynie Sheffer said the township did not raise the budget for 2020, but did shift funds. The levy was set at $125,000.
The township also made donations to the Hokah Recreation Department, Hokah Library, Houston County Ag. Society and the Houston County Historical Society.
Roads were reported to be in good shape, all 11.5 miles of them, she added. A total of nine votes were recorded. Mark VonArx was elected as a supervisor.
Hokah Township has its regular meetings on the third Tuesday of each month at 8 p.m. at the Hokah Fire Station. Information about the township can be found in the Public Notice section of the Caledonia Argus.
Brownsville Township
Township Clerk Kim Sheehan reported 63 total voters turned out to elect Brian Ross as a supervisor, Mary Lou Graf for treasurer and Sheehan as clerk.
The township made a motion to continue the levy into September, in which the board will vote on it then. Typically the township uses that option every year, she said. By waiting until September, supervisors can see what kind of weather comes in the summer and how it affects roads, which is often the biggest responsibility for townships.
Township meetings are held regularly on the second Tuesday of the month at the community center in Brownsville at 7 p.m.
