By Jan Lee Buxengard
Freelance writer
Minnesota’s 1,781 townships will hold their annual town meeting on “Township Day” - Tuesday, March 10.
This is the opportunity for residents of the townships to meet to discuss local issues with other township residents and also vote directly on their annual tax levy for the following year.
Some of the topics may include road maintenance, bridges, ditches, fire protection, or other issues. And, many will hold elections for township officers.
Township residents can find the location and time of their annual meeting by checking their local newspaper for the published notice, or by contacting their township clerk. Plan to be a part of democracy in action.
Townships are the original form of local government in Minnesota. Established as part of the Northwest Ordinance of 1787, which created the State of Minnesota, the township form of government is a carryover from Europe.
By congressional order, a survey divided the Minnesota territory into 36 square mile tracts of land.
Currently there are 1,781 townships across Minnesota. In Houston County, there are 17 townships.
State law requires that annual township meetings be held each year on the second Tuesday of March.
Townships are governed by a board of supervisors elected by the people for three-year terms and administrative officers elected/appointed for two-year terms.
Regular duties of the board include elections, tax levies and public roads. Currently there are roughly 9,000 township officers in the state.
The Caledonia Argus will be covering these townships with a meeting summary: Caledonia, Mayville, Union, Hokah, Brownsville and Winnebago. Other townships who want to submit a summary of their meeting can do so by contacting the Argus.
Editor’s note: Please note that coverage of your township meeting will not take the place of the required public notice of meeting minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.