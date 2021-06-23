By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In a large contrast from May’s council meeting, the Houston City Council made no mention of the exit strategy for the OHV trail project, but instead, presented a history of the trail process so far at its regular meeting on Monday, June 14.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Planner Joe Unger, Amateur Riders Motorcycle Association member Karen Umphress (also a member of Twin Cities Trail Riders) and Parks and Trails Regional Manager Kelli Bruns presented information on the trail.
Since no one on the council or city staff has been involved with the project from the start to the present, the DNR agreed to provide a history of the project and process for the benefit of the council, City Administrator Michelle Quinn clarified.
The presentation was a summary of the history and process of the project that council members inherited from their predecessors.
The information did point out facts such as the Grant-In-Aid public review was completed in spring 2020. The DNR received 123 comments, of which 2/3 expressed support for the project.
Of the top concerns, 19 comments mentioned bluff lands/erosion concerns and the DNR contracted with a U.S. Forest Service enterprise team, Trails Unlimited LLC, to properly design the trails. They could be hired again to construct the trails. They also pointed out that “proper drainage along the trail is important to shed water off the trail and reduce erosion potential.”
Noise concerns brought 14 comments and the noise study was completed for the Federal Environmental Assessment (EA) and found no significant noise impacts, but as it has been pointed out before, that study only measured ambient noise, and did not use OHVs to measure the noise from the proposed area. OHVs were not required because the EA only examined the “change in use.” A noise study with OHV Acoustics LLC from Random Lake, Wisconsin was scheduled for this spring, but has not taken place yet.
Maintenance concerns brought 11 comments and the DNR assured costs are reimbursed up to 90% through the GIA process. The DNR periodically inspects the trails and may assist in heavy maintenance, Unger said.
Rattlesnake concerns brought four comments and the DNR said no rattlesnake habitat was identified. The trail can be re-routed if a den is identified.
As for the GIA process, Unger said Houston is between steps five and six. Step five is the DNR Parks and Trails Department presenting the project to the Regional Management Team for final review and support for funding. Step six is the clubs and local government units working with Parks and Trails to apply for any necessary permits and complete a final Natural Heritage Information System (NHIS) review. If listed species are identified in the NHIS review, the trail alignment may be shifted slightly, the document said.
In 2019, the DNR conducted a new Natural Resource Review and found no new concerns, Unger said.
Step seven is the last step and that includes Parks and Trails working with the club and local government units to monitor trail development.
Finally, Unger said the project has always acknowledged that the terrain is challenging, and that is why there’s a high level of support and national experts with experience involved in far more challenging environments.
An open house event will be held in July with more information available to the public.
No mention was made of the exit strategy announced in May, except for the fact that it could now cost the city over $516,523to exit, and the land would revert to the state. Exiting would also affect future state grants for Houston.
However, citizens opposing the trail still dug their heels in. The city council limited public comment to 15 minutes and two minutes per person.
“You left out the biggest part, the community,” Jeanne Tippery said. “We don’t want it.”
Unger said the DNR has went through its processes and it’s up to the city now.
Residents still feel that it should be put to a vote, however, state statute will not allow councils to hold special elections on questions unless specifically authorized to do so by state law, Quinn said.
The council did act in 2009 to support the trail and reaffirmed its commitment to the trail each time it applied, accepted, awarded or spent grant funding. It moved the project closer to fruition every time.
Ron Burfield mentioned he volunteered for the OHV advisory committee, but has not heard any information about it. The council agreed to look at the current list of volunteers and see if there was a vacancy.
Other news
The council approved pay estimate 2 from Wapasha Construction for the wastewater treatment plant.
The council accepted the American Rescue Plan Act funds and will have until 2024 to use them. Guidelines still need to be released on what the funds can be used for, but the city must designate the funds.
Also approved was a bid for Hoskins Electric for $8,988 to update lighting at the Cedar Street Community Building.
The council approved Latsch Gutter for $2,100 in order to install gutters on the upper level, east side and along the building eyebrow.
The council approved the hiring of Kenny Grupe for summer rec on an as-needed basis. They also accepted the resignation of Michaela Spear, Nature Center assistant and approved posting for her job position, which also approved an updated job description. Finally, the council approved a new Houston Nature Center brochure.
The council also approved high limb boulevard tree trimming by Ken Krumrie, along with his machine and chipper for $180 an hour. Public Works will provide additional assistance.
A resident also brought a complaint to the council of someone shooting and injuring squirrels on Grant St., perhaps with a pellet gun.
Terry Jergenson filed a complaint with the city about the Houston County Sheriff’s Office training police dogs near his home early in the morning. Police Chief Brett Hurley will check with Erickson on training times and locations. The Sheriff’s Office has been training police K9s in the city’s industrial park since the county added a K9 to its services, Quinn clarified.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston City Council will be July 12, at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Street Community Building.
