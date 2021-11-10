By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
There’s still time to submit a grant application to the Small Cities Development Program for Hokah residents, business owners and rental property owners. The council approved a resolution that will set the process in motion.
Cindy Vitse, Housing Coordinator for Semcac, said once the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) approves the paperwork, applications will be submitted. Semcac is overseeing the owner-occupied rehab, while Houston County EDA is handling the commercial and rental rehab projects.
For those who have not filled out an application and still want to, there is still time to get them in. Contact Vitse at 507-864-8207 or cindy.vitse@semcac.org, or Houston County EDA Director Allison Wagner at 507-867-3164 or allison.wagner@cedausa.com to receive an application.
No rumble strips yet
Police Chief Bob Schuldt told the council rumble strips had not yet been installed on Highway 16, though the city was told by the Minnesota Department of Transportation that the project was slated for this year.
He noted the governor’s office was still looking into it, but had not heard any news from MnDOT. Council member Tom Oldenburg said “the area is going to be a problem until we cure it,” noting he had a close call with a log truck around the corner.
Hiawatha Valley lease
Council members and city staff met with Hiawatha Valley Education District (HVED) executive director Deb Marcotte and its human resources manager about concerns of damages at the city center building. HVED asked for time to discuss the concerns, and agreed to meet again. They also accepted a list of damages.
Last month, concerns of damages, responsibilities of HVED staff and law enforcement and building/space responsibilities were brought to the council. The council would like to see solutions before year three of the lease agreement begins. HVED has the option to continue into year three.
Other news
The council approved a resolution that will renew a State of Minnesota Joint Powers agreement on behalf of the City of Hokah’s Attorney and Police Department. It’s an annual resolution approved every five years that allow the police department and city attorney to have access to state networking systems.
Sam Mullen of the Park and Rec board reported the summer season was good and having a manager and assistant manager worked out better than previous years. She noted the board is also looking for more members.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be Dec. 7, at 6:01 p.m., starting with Truth in Taxation, followed by the regular meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.