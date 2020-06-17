State Representative Greg Davids (R-Preston) has officially filed to seek re-election this fall to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“It continues to be an honor to serve Fillmore and Houston county residents, and I am hopeful I can continue serving their needs in the future,” Davids said.
Davids said he will continue to fight for issues important to rural Minnesota: opposing tax increases, seeking ways to keep health care more affordable, forcing government to live within its means, and prioritizing schools, roads and bridges, and rural economic opportunities in southeastern Minnesota.
“I look forward to visiting with area residents in the months ahead, and humbly ask for your vote,” Davids said.
Davids is a small business owner and farmer. He and his wife Bonnie live in Preston, and have three adult daughters.
