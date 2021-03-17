By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Spring Grove Township Board members gave donations to several groups in Houston County at its annual meeting on March 9.
Before the meeting, seven ballots were cast in the annual election. Gary Tweito was re-elected to a three-year supervisor term. Other officers include Chairman Mike Patterson, Supervisor Richard Gulbranson and Clerk/Treasurer Mike Wiste.
Houston County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) representative Tonya Tewes thanked the board for last year’s donation to the livestock barn project. The new building is up and finished.
Leftover funds from the project will go to phase two of the project, which includes repairs on the dairy barn building. Since many kids show dairy, the barn is in need of a bigger milking station to stem the long lines.
Other funds went to finishing bathrooms and other building improvements, such as fixing roof leaks.
“We try to do whatever we can for the kids,” she said.
The board agreed to donate $1,000 to the Fair Board and $500 to the livestock project. Then the board gave $500 to the Spring Grove Public Library and $500 to the Houston County Historical Society.
Onto finances, the board ended 2020 with a balance of $262,871.46. Income for the year totaled $222,486.57, a positive difference of $5,185.89 from 2019.
In expenses, finances totaled $203,206.64, which was a positive difference of $30,130.44. The township spent less on blading by $11,142.50. New construction was up to $25,830, but the county will pay $20,000 of that for a new bridge. Snowplowing was half the cost compared to last year, as there was less snow. This year totaled $22,138.75 for snowplowing.
Levies were left the same with the general levy at $30,000, roads and bridges at $139,000, ambulance at $2,400, solid waste at $6,800 and fire levy at $10,700. That all adds up to $188,900 for the 2021 levy.
Gopher bounties stayed the same at $2.50.
Next year’s annual meeting will be March 8, 2022. Monthly meetings are the first Wednesday of every month at 8 p.m. at the Town Hall, 20096 County 4.
