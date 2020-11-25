By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was perhaps one of the longer meetings for the Spring Grove City Council at their regular November meeting via Zoom, as they held lengthy discussions on several topics, some new and some old.
The first being an open forum discussion with business owner and arborist Todd Olerud, who expressed his disappointment with the city’s choosing of a non-local arborist.
The city has been working with an arborist from Lansing, Iowa to determine which trees around the city need to come down and/or be replaced.
“Make sure we can do all we can to support the businesses in town,” Olerud said. “There have been several other cases where this has happened. Let’s do a better job on this.”
In addition to himself, he also mentioned several other residents and business owners as knowledgeable people concerning trees.
“We have a lot of experts in town, experience in town,” he added. “We get CARES act money, and go out of state to spend it. It doesn’t make sense.”
Council member Chad Rohland agreed with him and apologized and said he did not know Olerud was an arborist.
“We would love more input from local businesses. When these decisions come about ... if you know someone, speak up,” Rohland said. “We can always do better and we’ll definitely strive to do that.”
The council did not take any action on the matter. However, this matter was related to CARES act funds, as the city justified removing several trees under “distance learning.” Olerud and the Landsom’s were hired to do the tree removal.
This project will put the city over by about $2,560.19 on their CARES act expenses. The remaining funds, about $8,812.61, went out to the EDA to go out for remaining grants, as a few more applications had come in. The funds to cover the tree removal will come from the Parks and Rec fund or contingency fund, the council agreed.The final report was due Nov. 24.
COVID changes
The city put Fest Building walking on hold until December’s meeting. Last month, they opened the facility to those wishing for an indoor walking space, but did not have a lot of participants due to the warm weather.
Due to the rise in COVID numbers locally, council member Karen Folstad said she didn’t like seeing it open with the numbers right now. Mayor Sarah Schroeder added that even with 10 people walking, those 10 are breathing heavier.
The council agreed to be proactive instead of reactive and keep the building closed for now.
Speaking of the Fest Building, the council also discussed rentals. Current reservations will remain in place, as long as the rentee follows the current executive order in place.
The city will still allow new reservations, as long as those parties are notified in advance that the situation could change by the time their event rolls around.
As for the log cabin, the only regular event is a church service, and the capacity for that building is 18 people during COVID restrictions.
And on the topic of reservations, the council discussed the new online calendar and reservation system for the shelters in Trollskogen Park, which each rentable shelter will eventually have a QR code on it for park visitors to see if the shelter is already reserved, and if not, the option to reserve it.
With a few tweaks on the calendar, it’s almost ready to go. Instead of charging for the shelters, the city will ask for a donation. Previously, the city made an income of about $100 a year on shelter rentals.
The council will also look at the rental income on the Viking Memorial Park Gazebo and the shelter at the Fest Building Park to see if those places should be added to the reservation calendar as well.
City Hall will remain open for now, with the city encouraging residents to do most business contactless, such as dropping off payments in the dropbox and other measures. City staff reports the majority of in-person business is finished in under 15 minutes and chitchat is kept to a minimum, if at all.
Garbage bags vs. totes
Residents could very well expect a change in how they take garbage to the curb, as the council discussed changing from bags to totes with Richard’s Sanitation. Residents would receive two totes: a 96 gallon tote for recycling and a 64 gallon tote for trash.
The change would not happen until April and until the city agrees on the contract, but it could mean a difference in price for families of all sizes. The cost would be $14.75 a month for both totes, including tax. Regular trash bags could also be used, instead of the yellow bags currently required. That cost would be added onto the monthly utility bill. For bags, if a resident has one bag a week, it would run $11.46, or for two bags it would be $19.46 a month, City Administrator Julie Amundson clarified.
If chosen, the whole town would participate with totes, eliminating the need for the yellow bags. The council did not take action on the tote discussion, but did approve the trash bag contract until April. They will discuss the totes at the December meeting and get more public input in the meantime.
Alternate side parking
As one of the few towns in southeast Minnesota that does not practice alternate side parking from November to April, Spring Grove very well could see that change.
Public Works Director Paul Morken asked the council to consider two changes to the city’s snow removal ordinance. With a new suggested change, cars would need to be moved off the street within two hours after a snowfall of four or more inches (increase from two inches). Morken would also like to discuss alternate side parking.
The council was hesitant to make a motion on the suggested changes, as they would need more information. One issue they did cite was from a police department standpoint.
Amundson relayed that Police Chief Paul Folz cited past issues with winter parking because once a car is moved or cited for not being moved for plowing, the snow does not get cleared away before the car is parked back there.
Streets that have “No Parking” on one side will not have alternate side parking enforced, such as 1st St. NW, 1st St. SW and 3rd Ave. SE.
The council tabled the matter until they could gather more information from other cities who enforce alternate side parking, Morken and Folz about how to implement it.
Utility rate increase
After a meeting with city financial adviser Mike Bubany, the council approved a motion to increase electric rates by 2.5% for residential, commerical and commercial phase 3. In terms of numbers, that’s about an average increase of $35-36 per year for residents, $800 for commercial and about $71-72 for commercial phase 3.
The increase helps cushion rate raises by MiEnergy and also helps the city be more “financially positioned,” City Administrator Julie Amundson cited.
For the future, council member Scott Solberg suggested reviewing the electric rate in September, as the peak demand falls for electricity. He also suggested reviewing the water and sewer rate in March, so that residents do not get hit all at once.
Proposed 2021 budget
The city reviewed the proposed 2021 budget, which saw a few changes including taking off a long-awaited solar speed limit sign. The levy will sit at $630,000 once approved at the December meeting.
Other news
The new water tower is almost ready to go. With radio controls waiting to be shipped and installed, the water tower should go into service soon, which means the old one can be taken off service and taken down.That should be done earlier this week.
The council approved Mariah Edgington and Alissa Johnson as co-managers of the Swim Center for the 2021 season. The position did not need to be posted because it is a seasonal position.
The council approved a temporary liquor license for the Spring Grove Commercial Club, which will host a small open house for Festival of Trees on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the log cabin. Cocoa and treats and auciton information will be available. Festival of Trees is not being hosted this year, due to COVID-19.
Finally, the council discussed the city’s websites again. The council charged city staff with the duty of going through the old government website and listing pages that needed to be moved to the new website, www.springgrovemn.com. Word documents also needed to be converted into PDFs and added to the website.
Next meeting
The Truth in Taxation meeting will be held on Dec. 15, followed by the regular meeting. Any questions about city property taxes should be voiced to the council at this time. Any person wishing to join the meeting should contact City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.