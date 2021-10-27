By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Lost and found: one alleyway in northwest Spring Grove. The Spring Grove City Council was informed of an alley that needed to be surveyed again and take ownership of it.
At its regular meeting on Oct. 19, city clerk-administrator Julie Amundson told the council the city has an easement on current Public Works Director Jon Sylling’s property, that was declared an alley by former Public Works Director Paul Morken, who signed an affidavit. However, the alley is not currently shown on city maps. The alley intersects with 2nd Ave. NW, about 160 ft. long, and provides access for a private business and Farmers Win Co-Op.
The alley was surveyed in 2013 and the pins are still in place, business owner Russ Gerard said. The easement ends on the east side of his property, where it meets Farmers Win Co-Op. The roadway has been there since 1965, he added.
The city is expected to take full ownership of the alley, including maintenance, upkeep and potentially moving utility poles, after the survey determines again where the actual easement is located. Currently, the city has only plowed the alley, but the road surface is cracked, has chunks missing and is in need of repair.
Amundson said WHKS will do the survey and it should cost less than $1,000. Council members did not take action on the topic.
Liquor Store discussion
The council held a lengthy discussion with audience members, The Corner Store manager Joe Kessler and Red’s IGA owner Pat Longmire. The topic was “What would happen if the city closed the municipal liquor store and Red’s had the only available liquor store in town?”
Currently, Red’s is only allowed to sell 3.2 alcohol because if a city has a municipal liquor store, the liquor license must go to that establishment, according to state law. Spring Grove is only allowed one liquor license due to its population.
Throughout the years, several conversations have taken place, including public hearings and a referendum item, on whether to close to The Corner Store or keep it open. Each time, it’s stayed open.
Now with Kessler behind the wheel, The Corner Store has brought in money consistently, and even added to the city’s coffers to purchase a side-by-side and new jaws of life for the fire department, new park equipment for Trollskogen Park, among other transfers in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Mayor Scott Solberg said he sees both sides of the topic. Whereas The Corner Store may not be making a ton of money, it’s consistently making some money every year. The city hasn’t had the need to write a check to The Corner every year, nor use taxpayers’ dollars to transfer money into The Corner Store, he said.
Council members agreed Kessler was doing a good job with managing The Corner Store. The Lions Club also hosts its charitable gambling there as well. Kessler added the idea that the city could close the bar part and renovate The Corner Store into a larger liquor store, which was an idea in 2016. If closed, the Fest Building would not have the bar service, and that would need to be done by a caterer with a liquor license.
On the flip side, Longmire said if Red’s was able to have the liquor license and offer a wider range of alcohol, he would be able to build a liquor store addition. That would deter people from going out of town to find a bigger selection of alcohol, Sunday sales and doing other shop out of town.
Though Red’s is the only grocery store in town, Longmire said the grocery business has become complicated and difficult to make a buck in the last 45 years.
“Between my son and I, we probably put in 60-plus hours a week,” he said. “The money goes out just as fast as it comes in.”
A large addition for a liquor store, more storage, a gain of 30 ft. for pallet racking and built by local contractors, would give Red’s IGA about a 10% lift in store sales, he said. The store recently replaced 21-year-old coolers that were inefficient, costing about $80,000.
“I believe that the grocery store is more important than the liquor store,” he said. “We could do so much more for the store. It would be a better option for Spring Grove than what we have right now.”
The council did not take action on the matter, but liquor store liaisons Travis Torgerson and Rohland agreed to sit down with the auditors and look at the numbers again. That information is public knowledge.
Other news
Besides the alley conversation and the liquor store mullings, the council approved an update to Chapter 1106, clarifying that a detached garage is an accessory building.
The council approved an electric rate increase effective Jan. 1, 2022. The rate is expected to be less than $3 for the increase.
The council discussed adding a full-time custodian position to take care of the Fest Building, Log Cabin, City Hall, overnight parking and concession stand and possibly help at The Corner Store as well. The council asked Amundson to talk to the current custodian about available hours.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Council will be Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at Spring Grove Communications Room 100.
