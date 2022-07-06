By Jordan Gerard
After searching for a police chief and patrol officer for the last seven months with little luck, the Spring Grove City Council signed a letter of intent to contract with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for policing services at a special meeting held Wednesday, July 6.
Mayor Scott Solberg explained to a small audience of eight residents the city began the search after Police Chief Paul Folz announced his retirement at the Jan. 18, 2022 meeting. They had a few inquiries, and one serious applicant that did not result in a contract. He noted that Folz would likely start using PTO time in September, and that the city is very grateful for Folz’s years of service.
Council members directed city administrator Julie Amundson to begin conversations with Sheriff Mark Inglett to explore the option of having the county provide policing services for the city.
A meeting on June 27 with Solberg, Amundson, Inglett and Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg kept that conversation going, and that resulted in a draft proposal.
The Sheriff’s Office would dedicate approximately 70 hours of police coverage per week between two dedicated officers assigned to Spring Grove. The county would provide training, hiring, supervision, technology, emergency equipment, administration (eliminating duties for city employee Stephanie Jaster), insurance and vehicle maintenance. The council determined the amount of hours.
The deputies will utilize the current Spring Grove Police Department offices, and it’s likely the sheriff’s office would purchase its squad cars and re-brand them as sheriff’s squads.
Due to the timeline of hiring and training deputies, this item required action sooner than later by the city council, Solberg said. The county board would need to approve it at its next meeting on Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m.
“It’s a unique situation for the city of Spring Grove, a unique situation for the Sheriff’s Office,” Inglett said. “To my knowledge, they’ve never done a contract in the past. It’ll be a learning adventure for all of us. I think we can provide the level of service you’re looking for.”
A few residents were hesistant though, raising concerns of response time, safety for ambulance members approaching a scene and connecting with community members.
Many of the specific details that were asked have not been defined yet, but Solberg said he would be sure to mention all raised concerns when negotiating the contract. Council members and deputies did their best to answer questions.
• What about the transition period between Folz’s retirement and deputies starting?
That will be defined in the contract negotiations, but as always, people should call 911 if it’s an emergency, Solberg said.
• Will the deputies take orders from the council?
The sheriff’s office will supervise deputies, and work with the council.
• What about city ordinance enforcement?
This will likely be negotiated in the contract. All of Spring Grove’s ordinance violations that result in a ticket are a misdemeanor offense, the council said. The council could appoint an authority to enforce ordinances and handle court matters in that regard.
• When will the officers be on duty in Spring Grove?
Specific hours will likely not be advertised to the public, but likely during high volume call times.
• Will the deputies live in town or the area?
Inglett said they can’t force the deputies to live in Spring Grove, but all deputies have to live within an adequate response time.
• Does the city have the money to pay for it?
Yes, the current police budget is about $391,000. The proposal starts at about $290,000.
• How long is the contract? Can the city exit out of it?
Two years. The city could re-visit the idea of having its own police department again if the council felt the contract was not working. Pay for a chief and patrol officers, and squad cars, would need to be re-budgeted.
• What about other cities without police departments?
Inglett said the City of Brownsville does not contract with the sheriff’s office, but deputies drive through occassionally. Because Spring Grove is contracting with them, it’s a different level of service.
A finalized contract will come later this year, and Solberg said residents can email him or Amundson with specific questions they want addressed.
“It seems pretty obvious. We’re not left with a lot of choices here people,” JC Nerstad said. “They have two years that they need to sell us on this. It’s like hiring a big company. They have more resources than they have here. One stop shop.”
Ambulance director Angie Halverson expressed her concern for safe scenes when crew members approach a scene. When they get called to a scene and it’s not safe, the crew needs to wait for law enforcement to secure the scene. The ambulance is able to respond to a scene within seven minutes, she added.
“Eighty percent of the time Paul [Folz] is there, as an EMT or police officer,” she said.
Jeremy Halverson added the ambulance has been spoiled with Folz’s service to the city and the deputies being on the scene before the ambulance arrives.
Inglett said if it was outside of the 70 hours, they would rely on available deputies to respond. They’ve also relied on Caledonia Police Department’s assistance as well.
“We strive to meet all of the city’s needs within reason,” Inglett said. “I feel like my reputation, our reputation, as a sheriff’s office speaks for itself. We have pretty good public support. Spring Grove kind of knows what they’re getting.”
Council member Chad Rohland made the motion to authorize signing of the letter of intent and council member Karen Folstad seconded it. It passed unanimously.
Editor’s note: This is a first report on this topic. Please see online and next week’s Argus for more updates.
