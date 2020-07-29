By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The City of Spring Grove received its share of CARES dollars and set to the task of deciding where to spend it.
The amount of $97,264 comes with the same stipulations that other cities are under – the money cannot be used for budgeted items, must be spent by Nov. 15 or it goes to the county and cannot be used for loss of revenue, among a few other strings attached.
City Administrator Julie Amundson said city hall staff totaled up about $5,000 of office expenses related to COVID-19.
Out of that discussion, the council started to prioritize where to spend the funds first. The school had a need for wall-mount temperature scanners, instead of the forehead scanners.
As discussed at the school board meeting the previous night, many of the forehead scanners resemble the shape of a gun, which can be traumatizing to students. However, the school was reluctant to purchase the wall-mount scanners, as the cost of a single one was about $2,000.
Additionally, the school also needs 42 Chromebooks, 20 Mac Airbooks and 22 iPads for distance learning, Amundson relayed.
Council member Scott Solberg said the city should help the public in any way they can. He added the school also talked about having outdoor classrooms and the Trollskogen Park shelters could be used for that purpose.
The council voted to give $30,000 of the CARES funds to the school for technology related to COVID-19. The school will also need to track the expenses and report back to the council.
As for the remaining funds, the council did not make any finalized votes on where to spend it.
Fire department expansion
The council received an update on the fire department expansion project. They were presented with two options for a smaller, compact addition.
The addition will allow four more fire truck bays, firefighter parking, another spot for the ambulance or police department vehicle, a storage/exercise mezzanine, fire department offices and an office space for ambulance management.
The house to the east of the existing fire department will be demolished. The council hoped the expansion would be able to serve the city’s emergency services needs for the next 50 years.
Council members approved a motion to continue exploring the first option presented and directed OWA Architects to prepare the documents for a compact build. The city will also ask the Rural Fire Association if they would contribute funds.
COVID update
The council agreed to open City Hall to the public under normal business hours. Only one person at a time will be allowed at the window inside. Visitors to City Hall are asked not to go past that window.
Other news
The council approved $750 for seamless gutter replacement at the log cabin in Viking Memorial Park.
The council approved a request for fireworks from Jacqui Van Minsel as long as the neighbors gave permission and weather conditions permitted the fireworks to go on for a graduation party.
The council voted to move Ed Asner Day to the dates of the Spring Grove Film Festival on Sept. 13.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Council will be Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. The council will meet in person at the Fest Building while members of the public can call on the conference line.
