By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A project on the city’s to-do list has finally received some attention from the Spring Grove City Council, as they discussed repairs and updates to park shelters in Trollskogen Park at their regular meeting on Sept. 15.
Essentially, the pandemic and Spring Grove Public School’s push to move classrooms outside during COVID, the four park shelters at Trollskogen Park are in need of improvements to make the learning environment better.
The city received two quotes from local contractors, both of which provided the council with several options on the shelters. Options included replacing the flip-up windows, adding a curtain on open sides of the shelter, upgrade electrical and a new roof and repair the supports that have sunk into the ground on the Sons of Norway shelter.
The council turned down the curtain idea, as they wanted a more permanent long-lasting solution for the shelters. They would be able to use COVID relief fundsfor the project. Council member Scott Solberg said it’s a “pretty cool way to make long term improvements.”
“I am super proud because Spring Grove is doing a good job of working together with the school,” he said. “Maybe other groups can use it in the future.”
Following an progressive evolving conversation about what repairs and upgrades would be best for the shelters, the council approved a motion to reject the bids and ask both contractors to re-bid the project with new specifications.
Those include: half walls on the bottom with the top portion having plexi-glass framed in and ability to flip up, similar to the windows on the west side of the building, city administrator Julie Amundson clarified. One end of the shelter will be closed in (most already are) and on the opposite end, a door installed with a window for visibility.
The council will hold a special meeting on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. to award the bid.
Utility rate increase
The council approved a rate increase on water and sewer utility rates, based on recommendations from city financial adviser Mike Bubany.
Water base and use charges will increase by 1.5% for residential and commercial water users, while sewer rates will increase by 2.5% for residential and commercial users, Amundson said. This allows for continued capital improvements to the water and sewer system.
Broken down into individual categories, the increases are less than a dollar each, with the exception of the one-time sewer connection and the water meter charge plus fittings. Residential and commercial water rates increased minimally per gallon.
Water tower update
The water tower had its first coat of sand blasting last week, with a green primer paint before the signature blue color goes on.
The council faced another added expense on the project, as the city’s engineers –WHKS– said a valve would be needed to do a live tap on the line. The cost of that valve is $25,000, but the city was working with Winona Mechanical to negotiate the cost to the city to come back for another day, as the total cost could be as high as $50,000 for the valve and Winona Mechanical together.
If the city did not get the valve, they would need to shut off the water completely, allow two hours for every household to drain, do the live tap, then chlorinate the water and test it before the water could be turned on again. That process would take significantly longer than a day. The council opted for the valve.
Other news
The council approved closing part of 3rd Ave. SW during Ye Olde Opera House’s production of “Robin Hood” from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 8, 9, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 11, during production times. The street will blocked off from 2nd St. SW to the opposite end of the football field.
Also approved was a pair of commercial rebate requests by Yah Sure You Betcha Shoppe for $669.01, and by Spring Grove Communications for $1,152.97.
Spring Grove Communications (SGC) also requested use of the Bentley House lawn for outdoor seating for a food truck event. They also asked to use the city’s picnic tables, however, those are being used by the school.
The council gave permission to use the lawn and the picnic tables, providing the school or other community groups are not using them at the time of the event, and SGC would need to haul them back and forth and clean them after the event. A date was not announced for the event.
2021 levy
The council approved the proposed 2021 levy at $630,000, an increase from $610,000 last year. General fund expenses were projected at $1,690,151; the debt service fund commitment for 2021 was $140,739; local government aid is expected at $458,187; and $845,703 for general fund expenses comes from other sources, according to the resolution.
The Truth in Taxation meeting was set for Dec. 15, at the Fest Building, during regular December meeting.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be held Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Fest Building. Those wishing to address the council can conference call or Zoom video chat in.
