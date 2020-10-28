By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Missing an hour at the fitness center? Too wet and cold to walk outside? Look no further than the Fest Building in Spring Grove, which is now open to people wishing to walk for exercise.
Though the facility does not match the fitness center, it does satisfy a need several residents expressed to council members.
After a lengthy discussion at its regular meeting on Oct. 20, the council agreed to open the building Monday through Thursday, from 8-10 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. starting Nov. 4.
There are a few stipulations, however. City residents and surrounding area residents can walk in the building. The capacity will be limited to 25%, no bathroom facilities will be available, clean shoes are required, a sign up sheet to track how many participants and for COVID-19 contact tracing and finally, everyone needs to clean up after themselves. Events scheduled at the Fest Building will take precedence.
CARES act expenses
The council reviewed the current list of CAREs act expenses and has doled out nearly $21,187.39 in grants, with one request that has not been distributed yet. They’ve also upgraded computers at the police department and fire departments, in addition to purchasing cleaning supplies. After the expenses, there’s a little over $3,000 left, which the city explored the option of purchasing dividers for desks at City Hall and also purchasing a backup computer, though they did not make an official motion on the matter. The city will only act on CARES act expenses over $10,000.
After the fact zoning permits
The council approved a motion that will impose a penalty on residents if they choose to go ahead on a project without first obtaining a permit. The penalty will result in paying double the permit fee on “after the fact” zoning permits. Previously, if this was the scenario, people would just pay the regular permit fee.
Trollskogen Shelter update
Updates to the park shelters were complete, with the exception of picnic tables needing to be assembled and a coat of paint, scheduled for next spring.
The shelters feature barn style doors and new drop down windows, among other much needed updates.
Also concerning the shelters at Trollskogen Park, the council approved a motion to implement an online reservation system and also took away the $25 fee to reserve a shelter.
Instead, a sign with a QR code on each shelter will be installed and will also ask for a donation to reserve the shelter, which can be paid at City Hall. Revenue from shelter reservations totals about $100 per year, Solberg said.
Residents will still have the option to call City Hall and request a shelter if they do not have a smart phone. The sign will also have a website where shelters can be reserved. Interested parties who want shelters will need to check the online calendar to see if a shelter is already reserved, as no more physical, paper signs will be posted on the shelters.
Other news
Electrical work and lighting was completed on the new water tower, while the water main was scheduled for digging last Thursday. The tap was also scheduled to go live on Thursday, and the city did not expect an interruption to service. This also included another change order in the amount of $23,540.
The online utility pay system was in full use and available at springgrovemn.com. This prompted a discussion to move remaining web pages from the springgrove.govoffice.com site to the newer website at springgrovemn.com. Mayor Sarah Schroeder said she would work with Robin Bartell at Yah Sure You Betcha Shoppe to get everything on one single site.
The council approved moving City Administrator Julie Amundson to non-probationary status, as she completed the probationary period.
Also approved was the closure of 1st St. NW (one way street by the school) on Oct. 23 for decorating homecoming floats.
The council approved council member Scott Solberg to apply for a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant (MnDOT) in order to have landscape architects study what should be planted in the right of way along the highway coming into town from the west. If granted, the city would be reimbursed for purchasing trees and plants and the MnDOT staff would plant the correct foliage along the highway.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Council will be Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Fest Building. People wishing to address the council should contact City Hall for Zoom meeting information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.