By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Spring Grove residents will now have the option to pay online for utility bills, after the Spring Grove City Council approved a motion to use GovPay at its regular meeting on Aug. 18.
The council explored several options and determined GovPay would be the best one. The city absorbs about $2,400 a year in credit or debit card fees, City Administrator Julie Amundson said.
Amundson clarified with GovPay, all transactions with a debit or credit card will have a $3 minimum charge or 2.5% of the bill. A check over the phone will have a $2 flat fee.
The link will be available on the city’s website soon. If there is not enough activity on GovPay, the company reserves the right to cancel the contract in 30 days, providing written notice. Likewise, the city can also cancel the contract if they feel it’s not worth it. The motion passed unamiously.
Change order on water tower
The council took quick action on a change order for the new water tower. City Engineer Tim Hruska with WHKS said a mixer was highly recommended in the new tower, as it will agitate the water, keep the water moving to ensure there is no stagnant water and does not develop rust spots inside the tower.
The total cost of the mixer is $20,000, increasing the cost of the project from $895,000 to $915,000. Though the council was suprised by this, a 20% contingency budget was built into the financing of the project for any expenses that may arise, Amundson explained.
Outdoor learning
The council approved a motion to allow Spring Grove Public Schools place porta-potties in Trollskogen Park and Roverud Park and use city picnic tables for outdoor learning spaces.
Superintendent Rachel Udstuen said the school plans to follow a Norwegian model, where schools in Norway stay outside as much as possible for learning. She added they saw “great value” in that model, and physical distancing felt more natural outdoors. The school will also have options for students to stay inside if they are unable to learn outside. As long as it’s not lightning, classes will stay outdoors as much as possible.
The council determined the campground bathrooms near Trollskogen were not suitable to kids using them and allowed the school to place porta-potties in the park, as long as they consulted with Public Utilities Director Paul Morken on the placement. The school will also be responsible for cleaning their spaces.
Mayor Sarah Schroeder also noted a few picnic tables needed to be removed from Trollskogen for safety reasons. Council member Scott Solberg added some tree work would also be ongoing in the park and the city would notify the school on those days.
Udstuen also thanked the council for its donation for CARES act funding to the school for COVID technology, which allowed the school to purchase needed devices.
Other news
The council approved a motion to allow Giants of the Earth Heritage Center use of the land near the swimming pool as a backup space for the Spring Grove Film Festival on Sept. 12-13. That motion is contingent upon Northern Engraving also giving permission to use their parking lot and part of the land.
Also approved was a motion to accept a grant of $696.05 for election equipment, including plexiglass, masks, wipes and other supplies.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Council will be held Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Fest Building. A Zoom link or conference call number will be available for those wishing to speak to the council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.