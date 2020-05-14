By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Historic times calls for historic measures and the Spring Grove School Board approved two motions in a special meeting last Monday, May 4.
The first was to move the graduation ceremony from the original date of May 31 at 2 p.m. to Friday, Aug. 7. A community parade will be held on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. in Spring Grove for the seniors.
Superintendent Rachel Udstuen said staff spoke with the seniors, who said they really wanted to have a graduation, even if it was later the in the summer.
Senior parents were given three dates to choose where they had no conflicts, and Aug. 7 happens to coincide with the re-scheduled Syttende Mai celebration.
Currently, no events are planned for that Friday, and Udstuen relayed that Syttende Mai committee president Patrick Longmire thought the ceremony would be a “great fit into in the community.”
The board agreed with moving the ceremony to August, because they would have a good chance of holding it. The event is expected to be the full ceremony with pomp and circumstance.
Udstuen said they might be able to host it at the football field or on the Musikk Fest stage, in which more people could attend. Rain dates are Aug. 8 and 9, but if the concert is scheduled for Aug. 8, then the rain date is Aug. 9.
“It makes sense to me,” board chair Aaron Solum said. “We can still have it later if need be.”
Concrete details were still in progress and will be announced soon.
On the second topic, the board moved up the school year one week. Seniors’ last day will be May 27 and students in grades K-11 will be done May 29. Neighborig district Caledonia also made a similar move two weeks ago.
Spring Grove’s original last day was June 2. Much of the last few days of school are often a time for turning in materials, books, working with students on overdue work and fun activities.
“There wouldn’t be any new work assigned that week,” Udstuen said. “That next week would be a lot of catch-up work.”
Staff will work their entire contract until June 3. Lunch for students will continue to be served until June 2.
Also needing a solution was collecting materials and letting kids come into the building to collect their things from lockers and desks. Principal Nancy Gulbranson said the elementary teachers preferred to have students come in and get their things but to not have more than one or two in a classroom at a time. Details were not concrete yet.
“A lot of big decisions are being made and I think people are trying to make them with the best information at the time,” Udstuen said.
Next meeting
The board holds its regular meeting on May 18 at 7 p.m. through a video conferencing app.
