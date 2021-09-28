The city of Spring Grove is the winner of the 2021 City of Excellence Award in the Under 5,000 Population category for their outdoor classroom project, which successfully transformed four park shelters into safe and enriching learning environments for the community’s students.
The City of Excellence Awards are given each year by the League of Minnesota Cities in three population categories and one topical category. The awards recognize cities for outstanding programs or projects. Each winning city will receive a plaque, a check for $1,000, and recognition in League publications and promotional activities throughout the coming year.
At the start of the pandemic, several teachers from the Spring Grove Public School System approached City Administrator Julie Amundson with a desire to continue teaching in-person – they also came prepared with research indicating that outdoor classrooms can help students excel. After evaluating the proposal’s elements and securing the city council’s enthusiastic support, the city team, school staff, and local trade professionals began a rapid transformation of four picnic shelters in Trollskogen Park.
Work included enclosing three of the shelters with partial walls and plexiglass window panels that can be opened or closed allowing for maximum air circulation while protecting students and teachers from the worst of the elements. Contractors installed internet and electrical service, and completed some roof repairs. Youth-sized picnic benches for seating, portable restrooms, and handwashing stations were brought in.
In addition to allowing for social distancing and plenty of fresh air, the structures allow teachers to incorporate the park into their lessons, including the landscape of mature oak trees, birdsong, and squirrels. Three and sometimes four classes of students turned out daily in layers and gear as needed, which enabled the shelters to be used until late November, and then again in the spring. “Students thrived in the natural environment,” said Amundsen. “Exploring nature was part of their daily assignments.”
The 2021 League awards were judged by panels of city officials including representatives from League boards and committees.
