By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was a tough conversation to have in the middle of summer, but the Spring Grove Swim Center will keep the majority of its current hours for July and August.
The exception being that the pool will be open 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, dependent on need.
Managers Alyssa Johnson and Mariah Edgington were present at the regular meeting on Tuesday, June 15 to answer questions and explain their reasoning.
Johnson clarified the survey would have been sent out upon receiving employee availability, however only five responses were received and out of those five, only a few said they were willing to work. Since that was the only response received, both managers felt it was not worthy of surveying the community.
Johnson also mentioned that parents have said they’re willing to learn how to lifeguard and work at the pool. However, that is a common phrase every year and the they fail to see applications from parents, she said.
Edgington said in order to have night swim, the pool would need to cancel many evening lessons.
“Night slots are the best time to do lessons,” she said. “We’re too far into the season to let families down.”
Edgington added that when applying, workers had to be available a minimum of 15 hours a week and able to work at least two weekends a month.
The 5 to 6 p.m. time is not an hour that was greatly utilized at the pool previously, and by moving up swim lessons to a 5 p.m. start, lessons are done at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.
However, parents were still frustrated with the change. Jenn Gulbranson said it was frustrating that swimming lessons were option A and not option B. She suggested promoting group lessons over private lessons, and limiting times in which private lessons could be done, therefore allowing more open swim time. She added they were asking for a couple of nights a week for open swim.
Edgington said over 75% of responses from parents say they want private lessons for their child(ren).
Robin Middendorf added, “We do not need to have endless private lessons in this community.”
She also pointed to the audit report from May that identified the city’s amenities as a plus and asked if that was what the city was truly offering.
As for July and August, pool hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays, Friday night 6 to 8 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. weekends.Ten swimming lesson slots are still available.
Council member Trent Turner suggested leaving pool hours as they were decided in February, with council member Karen Folstad amending weekend hours to 1 to 6 p.m., dependent on need. The motion passed.
Garbage bins win
The results of the survey are in and the people have spoken. Of the 500 cards that went out, the city received 261 back, with 149 voting for bins (totes) and 112 voting for bags. The council approved a motion to switch to bins.
The bins should arrive by the end of July, and Richard’s Sanitation will deliver the bins where they want them to be placed every week. City Administrator Julie Amundson relayed that bins are a learning curve for residents.
Eventually, the city may need to create a policy or ordinance for the bins. Residents should not leave them at the end of the driveway after garbage has been collected. Richard’s Sanitation said they’ve never had them blown over by the wind. If negligence is done by the homeowner, the homeowner pays $60 for a replacement.
Snowbirds will still be charged for garbage and recycling in the months they are gone. Twenty residents who are over the age of 70 and have a doctor’s excuse will be extended the courtesy of sanitation workers rolling the bins down to the truck, as long as the bin is outside, in front of the garage or house.
Request for proposals
The council approved a request for proposals (RFP) to gage developers’ interest on developing the Quonset hut location into a residential neighborhood. The city will consider proposals for the sale of the property as-is, and the sale will be contingent upon a public hearing.
At the May meeting, a housing study found that about eight townhomes or patio homes could be developed in that location on 1st St. SW. The city would need to find a new location to store equipment and material fill if the land sold.
EDA news
A completed lodging study has revealed the need for a hotel, and there’s already a hotel group interested in developing on the city-owned land next to the swimming pool.
Cobblestone Hotels is interested in developing a 30-45 room hotel with the possibility of a multi-functional facility with other amenities and extended stay options. It could also incentivize winter tourism as well. EDA director Courtney Bergey Swanson said an option could be a new snowmobile trailhead.
The council liked the idea, and gave their consensus to continue discussions with the developer. The next steps are determining the conditions of other city amenities nearby, such as the old swimming pool and sport courts, and following up with the developer.
This goes along with a potential Spring Grove Community Real Estate Fund that would be fueled by Rebound Partners of Northfield, Minnesota.
Swanson said the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) connected the city with the Northfield investment group in late 2019. Rebound Partners owns several hospitality and commercial/industrial properties in the region, including Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah, Iowa.
The real estate fund is a partnership that helps smaller communities bring local investors together to invest in projects that meet the community’s needs while also providing a return on investment, the letter cited.
With Spring Grove’s participation in SMIF’s Rural Entrepreneurial Ventures (REV) program, interest was shown in this concept right away, Swanson said. There has been significant interest from local investors, but no one has stepped forward to lead the fund as a general partner. CEDA would act as an administrative role, with no extra cost to the EDA or city.
Swanson also announced the city was selected as one of four rural communities in the nation to participate in the Citizen’s Institute on Rural Design and will receive a $6,000 grant that will gather community input and potentially lead to relationships with funders. The application was written to support the work of the Spring Grove 2030 committee.
That committee has also begun a partnership with RSP Architects to administer a community engagement process that will examine the need for new spaces in town. The committee also received a $30,000 local donation to carry out this process.
Electric vehicle charging station
The council agreed to gather quotes for installing a level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging station, free from MiEnergy Cooperative. MiEnergy has collaborated with Dairyland Power Cooperative and 31 other cooperatives to form CHARGE EV, LLC, which serves Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.
It presents an opportunity to build a regional charging network for EV drivers who live in or visit the region, and helps avoid unexpected peak demand charges and promotes off-peak energy charging.
The level 2 charger has a 7.7 kilowatt rate and gives 20-30 miles on an hour charge. Included in the agreement is a five-year warranty, five-year cellular service and five-year ZEFNET access.
After five years is up, the cost is $160 per year to keep the station going. Because the city gets its electricity wholesale, MiEnergy would reimburse the city on a monthly basis for the electricity on the station.
MiEnergy vice president of member services Kent Whitcomb said it’s best to place the station to already existing electrical infrastructure to reduce installation costs. Where to place it will be up to the city.
Other news
The city was awarded the 2021 City of Excellence Award for its creative use of COVID relief funds. Last fall, the city updated the park shelters in Trollskogen Park in order to be used as outdoor classrooms. The city will receive a $1,000 cash award.
The city approved extra parking for Musikk Fest by the Swim Center as long as the terrain was not wet.
The city approved the hires of Kennedy Bornholdt and Tiahna Garcia for summer rec dance classes.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Councli will be July 20, at 6 p.m. at 168 W. Main St.
