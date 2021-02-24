By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Spring Grove City Council spent some time reviewing the past, looking at the present, and making some decisions on the future during their Feb. 16 session.
By consensus, members decided to keep the Fest Building open for walkers for the present. That decision occurred after city staff reported 91 names on the sheet that strollers are asked to sign when using the facility during the last month.
“Going forward, as long as the numbers stay good, I would say keep it open,” council member Chad Rohland said. The rest of the panel agreed.
Looking towards the summer, the council voted on a proposal to adjust the hours that the Spring Grove Swim Center will keep in 2021. Up until July 4, the pool will close (for open swim) at 5 p.m. to provide an extra hour for swim lessons. The city will then evaluate the demand for swim lessons at that point. The pool will offer a $2 swim on Sundays, and will also include the Friday night swim free with a regular pool pass ($2 for those who don’t have a pass). The fee structure at the pool will remain the same as in 2020.
A proposal to increase the number of members on the Spring Grove Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission was turned down when the council voted to keep that P&Z board at five, as current city ordinance requires.
Another vote adjusted some confusing verbiage in the sidewalk (Chapter 708) and collections (Chapter 106) portions of the city’s ordinances, in order to clarify what is expected and permitted insofar as snow shoveling of sidewalks within the central business district.
Police Chief Paul Folz explained the need to make the changes.“If I recall correctly, the language that you’re addressing, we’re not touching that language so that wouldn’t be removed,” he said. “What we were trying to clarify was, if somebody were to come to town and say ‘I need to do something with my sidewalks,’ nobody in their right mind would look under collections to see what’s required for a sidewalk.”
Folz also presented his department’s annual report for the year just passed. “It was pretty typical (compared to) what you guys have gotten over the last few years...” he stated.
“I guess the biggest thing that happened last year is that you should be seeing us a whole lot more. The backlog cases are coming, but they are starting to dwindle. I think right now the biggest thing is the presence, and that we’re able to answer our own calls.”
The department had a case closure rate of 99.9% for the year, Folz reported. In addition, $25,194 of revenue dollars were generated by the department.
The Spring Grove EDA reported on 2020, too. The group created a subcommittee to look into housing needs within the city following a study on that topic by Community and Economic Development Associates. A lodging (hotel market) study is also underway.
In addition, the EDA maintained four active loans made through their revolving loan fund. The revolving loan fund account still has approximately $85,000 available for future borrowers, EDA spokesperson Courtney Swanson noted.
The EDA’s Fix Up Fund provided $7,950 to four businesses, leveraging $41,755 in private investments for those business projects.
Federal CARES Act dollars totaling $30,000 provided funding for a number of small business retention grants. The city council provided an additional $3,466 to make sure all of the resulting 12 applications were able to be filled.
The Spring Grove Park Committee chimed in as well. “Our parks got used a ton (in 2020),” Mayor Scott Solberg said. COVID relief funds were used to pay for upgrades to shelters in Trollskogen Park, as well as some new picnic tables for various shelters. Diseased ash trees were removed form Viking Park, as well as some walnut trees at Trollskogen, which were culled to provide a “safer and cleaner recreation area.”
The Fest Building area also got some new plantings, along with Roverud Park that also received some erosion control work. Spring Grove Public Schools even used shelters at Trollskogen and Roverud as outdoor classrooms during warmer weather, and helped to install wireless internet to the former area.
Next meeting
The council decided to hold its March 16 meeting at the Fest Building if COVID-19 conditions will allow, at 6 p.m. Those who want to attend via Zoom will have access to that meeting as well. Contact City Hall at 507-498-5221 to get the link.
