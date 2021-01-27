By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In its first meeting of 2021, the Spring Grove City Council discussed ideas for ensuring Main Street stays vibrant and as full as possible.
Stemming from two conversations at Economic Development Authority (EDA) in past months, EDA Director Courtney Swansonsaid the EDA and Planning and Zoning Commission talked about maximizing downtown and preventing blight.
At the Jan. 19 council meeting, Swanson approached the council to gauge their reaction and how interested council members are to work on a solution.
“How do we get more businesses in vacant spaces?” Swanson said. “We wanted to bring this to the council to get their appetite on this. If they’d like to move forward.”
Under the direction of the EDA, Swanson and Community and Economic Development Associate (CEDA) Rebecca Charles researched potential ideas that would help keep tabs on buildings that are either vacant or not being used as a business in that space.
One such idea is to create a registry of open buildings and make an incentive for the owner or a business to put something in there.
Currently, there’s a handful of five to six businesses that are either empty, being used for storage space or not being leased out. There’s also the ongoing matter of the former Village House Hotel. Swanson said if there were regulations in place before the hotel closed, it might have been able to mitigate the wear and tear on the building.
Swanson added part of the solution is also figuring out what businesses need, such as physical volunteer labor, help with marketing, or perhaps help with fix up funds.
Mayor Scott Solberg said he thought it would be a good thing, as long as it’s done well. He added the trick would be finding the best path forward. Council members Chad Rohland and Travis Torgerson agreed.
The council agreed to let Swanson and Charles take the topic back to the EDA, and start developing a list of spaces and what conversations needed to be had.
City landscaping
Continuing a conversation from the December meeting, Solberg cited a Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) grant program that will allow the state to send a landscape architect to determine the best trees to plant on the southside of State Highway 44 on the west side of town. Ash trees were removed from that site in 2020.
The architect is responsible for designing and determining which trees would work well in that spot. The city receives a list of which trees to buy as locally as possible, and then submits the bill to the state for reimbursement.
The design work is free, but the city is capped at $8,000 per year for tree purchases. They also have the option to re-apply for the grant next year to finish planting trees if needed.
The city would also be responsible for planting the trees, and Solberg suggested asking volunteers to help. The council approved the resolution to apply for the grant.
2021 new business
Getting things in order for the year ahead, the council discussed appointments of council liaisons to city departments.
Replacing former Mayor Sarah Schroeder’s appointments for Administration (City Hall) will be Rohland and for Cable TV, EDA and Parks will be Solberg.
Rohland will remain on Fire Department, Police, Liquor Store and Swim Center. New council member Trent Turner will be a liaison for the fire department, Planning Commission, Police Department, and Union Negotiating Committee (with Folstad and City Clerk/Administrator Julie Amundson).
Council member Karen Folstad will remain with the Library Board, Public Works and Swim Center, while Torgerson will also share the Liquor Store with Rohland, the Housing Committee and Planning Commission.
Mayor Pro-Tem will be Folstad. The council also discussed non-council member appointments to the Parks and Rec board, EDA, Housing, Library and Planning commissions, but will approve those in February in order to confirm current members want to stay.
In other 2021 business, the city chose the Caledonia Argus as the official newspaper. Merchants Bank was designated as the official depository.
Fire department officers were approved as follows: Fire Chief Trent Turner, 1st Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Solum, 2nd Asst. Fire Chief/Training Officer: Brett Wiste, Asst. Training Officer and Secretary: Christopher Deck and Meeting Co-Chairs Joseph Holten and Sam Otterness.
The council approved gambling premises permits for the American Legion Post 249 and Spring Grove Commercial Club.
A motion to open the Fest Building to walkers again was approved, with stress on the fact that people need to sign in before they walk. This allows the city to track how many people are utilizing the space. Hours are 8 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Safety rules apply per the Governor’s current orders.
Snow removal issues
Rohland brought up concerns from residents about the snow pile that accumulates in front of the school, as a result of city plowing. City crews usually have no place else to push the snow and as a result, 2nd Ave. NW almost becomes a one-way portion in front of the school. This is an issue when parents are dropping kids off from both directions.
Amundson talked to Public Works Director Paul Morken, who relayed that people do not use the best judgement when they encounter crews trying to clear the snow away. Morken said a few people have even tried to drive between the dump truck and end loader. The crews leave at least one access way open for people to use. He also mentioned the wet and heavier snow from the last storm was harder to clear.
Solberg recommended parents come up 1st St. NW (one-way) and then drop off kids on the school side of 2nd Ave. NW, not the Trinity Center side. Folstad suggested the school put out a notice directing parents to use that route after a snowfall. She said, “It’s not a snow removal problem. It’s how we’re driving there.”
Solberg also added the Safe Routes to School group determined that one reason why parents preferred to go north instead of south on 2nd Ave. NW was reduced visibility when trying to turn onto Highway 44.
“The closest thing I’ve ever seen was two vehicles ... one trying to turn left and go east to west ... [they] almost T-boned,” he said. “Kids crossing the street aren’t nearly as scary as cars turning.”
The city has little control of what signage to put at an intersection with a state highway, but one thing they can do is eliminate a parking spot on the north side of Highway 44 by the Trinity Center in order to increase visibility.
The council will bring this back to February’s meeting for action.
Website
The council continued the discussion of updating the www.springgrovemn.com website with information from the https://springgrove.govoffice.com site. The second site is set to expire in 2022 and no one has current access to edit it, Swanson said.
The city currently pays a $200 yearly fee and $50 monthly fee for the www.springgrovemn.com site, which started as an “ad hoc” site. Swanson noted that site should be updated with chamber information and other city departments, in addition to who pays for it and what the parameters are. For now, the EDA budgeted to pay for the website in 2021.
The council did not take action on it, but agreed to let Swanson and Amundson continue working with Robin Bartell of Yah Sure You Betcha to get the newer website updated throughout 2021 and also negotiate maintenance per contract instead of a monthly fee, since Amundson and Swanson were added as contributors.
Other news
As fire chief, Trent Turner said the department had 22 calls in 2020 and currently had 25 members, gaining two members last year. Turner said the firefighters helped with about seven medical calls, which often consist of lift assists or helicopter landings. The $20,000 in funding from the Liquor Store fund helped the department purchase a side-by-side. The department is also helping Mabel with tanker trucks when they need it.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be held Feb. 16, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Contact City Hall at 507-498-5221 for link.
