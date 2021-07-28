By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Electric vehicle owners rejoice! Spring Grove will soon have a level-two charging station installed in town, thanks to an offer from MiEnergy.
MiEnergy has been busy creating a network of charging stations across its service area, along with teaming up with Dairyland Power Cooperative and 31 other electric cooperatives to form CHARGE EV, LLC. The network will build a regional charging network for electric vehicle (EV) drivers and visitors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
MiEnergy will reimburse the city up to $5,190 for the cost of the charging station. The city has to pay the installation costs, which are estimated at about $2,000 to $4,000 depending on location, City Administrator Julie Amundson said.
MiEnergy CEO Brian Krambeer said several near cities have agreed to install the chargers, including Harmony, who purchased two chargers.
Councilmember Chad Rohland said it was a great idea, as La Crosse and Rochester were getting more of them. The location of the charger has yet to be determined. The council approved purchasing the $5,819 model, which will give 30-50 miles after charging and is a step above the basic model. MiEnergy will pay up to $5,139 toward the model.
In other MiEnergy related news, Krambeer presented an amendment to the city’s electric service agreement. This agreement extends service to 2035 and by doing so, Dairyland Power will remove a third party transmission, which will lower wholesale costs. Krambeer said it could save the city up to $60,000 between 2022 and 2035. The council approved the amendment.
Other news
Renae Collins asked permission for the Syttende Mai committee to host the Culpepper and Meriweather Circus on Aug. 11. The location will be next to the Swim Center and the event will raise funds for Syttende Mai. The council approved the location, use of dumpsters and use of water for the event.
The council reminded residents that there is no parking below the Kwik Trip lighted sign, no parking in the first spot by the Trinity Center (on Main Street), no parking in front of the mail box next to the fire station and no parking in the single spot on Main Street, also near Kwik Trip. The white parking lines will be painted over to let drivers know there is no parking in those spots.
Garbage totes are anticipated to arrive mid-August and Richard’s Sanitation will be placing them at residents’ homes soon after.
Residents were still concerned about using totes. Darrell Hahn asked about how the city conducted the survey. Ballots were sent out via mail to homeowners only and ones that receive utility bills. The council also mentioned that Richard’s would likely switch all of its communities to totes in the future and costs could be even higher then.
Hahn asked about the totes in winter and what to do if they were buried in snow by the plows. The city will work with Richard’s to make sure the totes are accessible. They also allow for 20 residents over the age of 70, with a doctor’s note, to be exempt from pulling the tote to the end of the driveway.
Amundson said it’s a learning curve for residents and city employees. Rohland added that the council took these concerns into consideration and tried to be as fair as they can.
The council also mentioned if developers needed more time to submit the request for proposals for the potential housing development near the Quonset hut, they could work with the city to meet the deadline.
Finally, new Spring Grove police officer Nick Bruns introduced himself as the new full-time officer, replacing Alexander Olson.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Council will be Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at 168 W. Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.