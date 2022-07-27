pring Grove City Council is close to a final approval on the contract that will bring them one step closer to receiving police services through the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
The council reviewed changes recommended by its city attorney Greg Schieber at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, July 19.
The final price of the contract looks to be about $305,000 for 2023. Whereas the original proposal was tallied at $291,000, but the Sheriff’s Office accounts for a 5% increase to match the wage scale. Council members questioned if the contract price would increase every year.
Council members also noted they would like to see what the actual costs of the contract.
The council or Sheriff’s Office can cancel the contract with six months written notice by either party.
Furthermore, the contract outlined the Sheriff’s Office would ultimately be responsible for behavior of deputies, but council members added they would like to know about any complaints. City Administrator Julie Amundson said there should be a working relationship between the mayor, administrator and Sheriff’s Office.
The council took no formal action on the contract, but directed Schieber to continue working on it.
Other items highlighted included a framework for disputes between the city and the Sheriff’s Office, whereas the sheriff’s decision would be final. If an emergency call comes in and deputies assigned to Spring Grove are needed, they can respond. Training was understood to be separate from the 70 scheduled hours.
The council would like to receive reports on different types of calls. The council can also request the sheriff to be present at council meeetings.
The council may also need to specify which ordinances the Sheriff’s Office would not enforce, such as curfew, parks daily closure and other smaller ordinances.
Other news
July was a short meeting for the council. They approved newly hired city administrator Jana Elton to attend the League of Minnesota Cities Clerk Academy for training.
The council approved two new firefighters: Tory Connor and Eric Hanson.
They moved into closed session to discuss a potential sale of property. Amundson said no votes were made on that topic after council came back to open session.
Next meeting
The next Spring Grove Council meeting will be held Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. in Room 100 of the Spring Grove Communications building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.