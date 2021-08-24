By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Spring Grove City Council faced some hard-hitting questions about its junk vehicle ordinance on at its regular meeting on Tuesday night, Aug. 17.
If non-operative vehicles are placed in lawns and decoratively adorned, is it considered lawn art or still a junk vehicle? City clerk/administrator Julie Amundson said she couldn’t find any ordinance in 25 states that supported junk vehicles as lawn art. City attorney Greg Schieber cited the city’s junk vehicle ordinance in chapter 900, which does not allow any vehicles of that kind.
Council member Travis Torgerson suggested a way to permit them as the city does for golf carts and ATVs. Amundson answered if the city wanted to do that, they would need to draft an ordinance allowing residents to keep vehicles and all sorts of other “lawn ornaments.”
However, the ordinance would likely need to be extremely specific, such as it cannot have weeds around it, no fluid or gas left in it, no varmints, color can’t be faded, no broken windows and so on.
Mayor Scott Solberg narrowed it to three options: enforce the junk vehicle ordinance for everyone, no one or create a lawn art ordinance. Amundson also added, “What is someone else’s art is someone else’s blight.”
After some discussion, the council approved a motion to direct Amundson in coming up with a way to approve lawn art in the city.
The criteria includes agreement of three-fourths of neighbors (same as the chicken ordinance), a fee, what items are approved as lawn art, who will be deciding what is approved (a subcommittee, per se), and writing a narrative of why the lawn art item is important to the resident. Amundson noted that this would be starting from square one.
Housing development update
CEDA partners Alex Herr and Courtney Bergey Swanson (EDA director) reported they did not receive any request for proposals from developers for a potential housing development near the Quonset hut. Herr said developers were concerned about the cost of creating a new housing development, without a few incentives in order to get enough out of it.
Swanson said a housing tax-increment financing (TIF) district was hard because there are income limits on it. City financial adviser Mike Bubany suggested a re-development TIF that was structured one of two ways: here is everything now, or pay as you go.
The pay as you go option gives the city more ownership on the development and doesn’t gamble on it, Solberg explained further.
City engineer Tim Hruska with WHKS said it would be cheaper for the city to bundle its projects together and use a Rural Development program to finance it. However, those take more time, such as a year or more from now.
Eventually, the city agreed to keep the project open for future interested developers, but to hold off on incentives and decisions.
Increase in sewer rates
The city approved about a $3 increase in its water and sewer rates, effective Oct. 1 and May 1, respectively. Bubany and Hruska both encouraged the city to have a base charge in the utility accounts, in order to keep up with typical costs for water and sewer.
In 2020, the council agreed on a 3% and 2.5% increase on the utilities. With the new increase, residential and commercial properties who used 0-1,000 gallons will increase from $9.74 to $12.18.
Other news
The new electric vehicle charging station from MiEnergy will likely be placed near the Fest Building, with signs that signify it is a charging spot. The city was not sure when they would receive the charging station.
The council hired Bruce Michels as a water/waste water operator. Amundson said he came with a lot of electrical experience and would be getting licensed for water/waste water operations.
Finally, the council approved the parking of a 45 ft. shipping container in front of Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in order to install elevator equipment, and that could happen as soon as this week. The company performing the install will need an additional 45 ft. behind the container in order to get some materials out. Parking in front of the cinema will be limited for about two weeks. If the company does not need items out of the shipping container on a particular day or time, parking will still be available behind the trailer. The space will be properly marked off with flashers and signs.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Council will be Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at 168 W. Main St.
