By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The last meeting of a series of three took place last Thursday, Sept. 16, and had residents dreaming big.
The volunteer committee has partnered with RSP Architects from Minneapolis to develop community planning with topics on adding more to the downtown area, future needs and wants and further connecting the community.
The first two workshops took place in July and August. Next, RSP Architects will conduct a workshop with students and then bring a final report with recommendations in November.
The first workshop focused on values and needs of the community, with many participants pointing out such values as safety, cooperation, collaboration and community support that makes Spring Grove what it is today.
The second workshop narrowed down specific values and needs. Those were identified as restaurants, outdoor recreation, community space, physical activity and music/arts. Values included a sense of community, collaboration, a quality small town, quality education and heritage/faith.
The final workshop asked participants to rank what needs are most pressing or which ones resonated most. Four topics were offered: Multi-generational community space, performing arts center, multi-use space and recreation/wellness center.
Much of the discussion centered around a multi-use center with rooms that can be rented out, changed around and available for many uses. Along with that, adding a walking track and connecting trails and possibly a cafe. Ideas such as a co-working telecommuter space and a youth space were incorporated as well.
Areas in town identified for this type of building was the existing Fest Building, fire department, area near Red’s IGA and near the pool.
RSP Architects will use the collected data and thoughts to bring back recommendations to the EDA and council in November. No official plans have been made yet.
The committee is a group of volunteers representing the school, local government, businesses, faith communities, nonprofit organizations, and more. Spring Grove 2030 is working with the community to look at big questions for community planning.
To learn more about Spring Grove 2030, visit springgrovemn.com/spring-grove-2030. Contact Spring Grove 2030 Chair Saundra Solum at saundra.solum@wisc.edu or 507-498-5882.
