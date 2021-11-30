By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
November business for the Spring Grove City Council was kept to just half an hour at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The council received an update on the alleyway near 2nd Ave. NW, after WHKS completed the survey. The actual roadway will move a little further to the south, and that requires a utility pole to be moved, which is the responsibility of the city, city administrator Julie Amundson said.
The city does not have this road in its budget for 2022, but Amundson said the city would “do what we can next year with what we’ve got.” There will need to be a base set for the road and graveled in, then paved.
After the city’s property ends, the remainder of the road is on Russ Gerard’s property, with an easement granting access for Farmers Win Co-op. That portion of the road will be maintained between the two properties.
The council did not take action on the topic.
Strike hearing
The city won a small claims court case against Jason Strike, who owed about $2,790.01 and fees of $65, for unpaid back utility taxes. According to court documents, Strike owned three trailer units in Spring Grove, and when he sold them, it was agreed upon that the buyer would settle the unpaid bills for those units.
However, the buyer paid a portion of the amount owed to the city, but did not satisfy all of the debt. Per city ordinance, the city is required to pursue the owner of record at the time the debts accrued. The city will receive a total of $2,855.01. The council did not take action.
Connecting 2nd Ave. SE and 3rd Ave. SE
The council received information about connecting the southern ends of 2nd Ave. SE and 3rd Ave. SE and making it an alleyway until it becomes a real street. Property owner Mike Hagen wished to build a detached garage on his property, which is adjacent to the unofficial street. Streets usually have a 30 ft. setback.
On the advise of city attorney Greg Schieber, a variance setback of 12 ft. was suggested. If there is a variance hearing, planning and zoning would need to ok the setback. Then it goes to the Dec. 21 council meeting. No action was taken.
RRFB crossing on Hwy. 44
Mayor Scott Solberg asked permission of the council to write a grant for installing a Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon (RRFB) near the school pedestrian crossing on State Highway 44. The cost for those units is about $15,000. Solberg found a grant that would pay a big portion of it. He is hopeful the grant will come with an 80/20 split, where the city will only need to pay for labor, not materials.
The council approved a motion that allows Solberg to explore grant funding and supports the installation of the beacon, and ultimately, improving pedestrian safety.
Other business
The council received information from the EDA that the Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) contract was renewed for $68,937.
The chamber of commerce is continuing to get up and going. They’re working on a membership list, program and promotional items. Ideally, the goal is to have a full-time director and a brick-and-mortar location.
The council formally thanks New Age Tree Service for lighting up Viking Memorial Park. The locally-owned business by Todd Olerud has lit up the park since 1996, with donated time.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Council will be Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. with Truth in Taxation.
