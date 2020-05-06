By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The regular school board meeting on April 20 wasn’t enough for the Caledonia School District, as two additional meetings were held Monday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 29 to discuss two important options.
The second and shorter meeting saw the board approve a motion to end the school year a week early. Seniors’ last day will be May 27 and last day for K-11 students will be May 29. This moves up the end of the year by a full week.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke summarized the situation after an administrative meeting on Wednesday morning.
“Administratively we talked about how we wrap up this wild, crazy end of the year,” he said.
Most of all, distance learning was becoming a “marathon” and “taking a toll on everyone.”
“I have never run a marathon ... but I imagine this is mentally similar for our students and families,” Ihrke wrote in the administrative plan. “They neared the 26-mile mark and someone said, ‘Sorry, it has now changed to a 52-mile event. You are only half way done.’”
The district also wants to acknowledge the hard work of staff, students and families during this difficult time, adding “they have risen to the challenge and made distance learning as positive of an experience possible given the circumstances.”
iPads will be collected at the end of the year and students who have had difficulty completing work may also need time to complete assignments.
The plan allows seniors to have their last day on May 27; anyone done with their work would be done on May 22, but they would need to check in on May 26 to meet the minimum hourly guidelines required by the state, the plan said. It also allows the district between May 26 and graduation to get any requirements completed.
K-11 students would have their last day on May 29. The district will use May 26-29 to introduce students to their teachers for next fall, the plan said. Students who are missing work or behind would be able to receive schooling until June 5 as necessary.
Kids who are finished with work can drop off materials on June 1 (All of these students would meet the state requirement for minimum hours of instruction). June 1 is also the last day AcenTek will provide free internet to families.
Paraprofessionals and teachers will work through June 5 and lunch will continue to be served through June 5. iPad/Chromebook drop off would happen the first week of June. Seniors could do this on May 26 or 27 unless they need to complete work, the plan concluded.
The extra week in June – the original last week of school – will also help teachers finish grading, Elementary Principal Susan Link said.
As for summer school, Ihrke said the district was still waiting on guidance from the state about how that would look. A lot depends on the Center for Disease and Control (CDC) guidelines. Much of credit recovery is done through an online platform, but Link added that struggling students are most often the ones who have difficult social and emotional situations at home.
“That can’t be fixed if we’re doing distance learning,” she said. “Distance learning at the elementary level, that’s not the best viable option for these students. They need to be face-to-face with their teachers on a physical level.”
Parking lot fixes
The board conducted a longer meeting on Monday, April 27 to discuss repairing the parking lots at both buildings.
The elementary building parking lots will be a full-depth reclamation, which will be more beneficial than “band aid” fixes.The middle school/high school parking lot will get the majority of work done.
When the school was completed in 2001, the front parking lot was not properly lined with drain tile underneath. As a result, groundwater sits under 8-10 inches of compacted class five base material and geotextile fabric, Facility Director Lee Morem explained. In the winter, the water freezes and expands, pushing up on the parking lot and creating cracks and potholes in the asphalt.
Those cracks retain moisture all year and create more issues. Patching the cracks with tar has proven ineffective because the tar does not adhere to the cracks when there is moisture.
“We have a tremendous drainage problem and we’re going to use pattern tile drainage to fix it,” Morem said.
The fix includes installing drain tile every 25 to 30 feet across the parking lot. This will allow better drainage underneath.
Drain tile will also be installed along the building and in the rear parking lot as well, which will draw water away from the building. That should result in less cracked tiles in the common area and keeping other areas of the school dry as well. The retention pond on the south end of the parking lot will also receive some attention.
Morem said surface water is not a problem for the parking lot, as it was properly designed to handle heavy downpours and days of rain. However, when the school was built, administrators were in a rush to get students into classrooms and the base of the parking lot did not have drain tile, Ihrke added.
The board is hopeful this more permanent fix will extend the life of the lot by 30 years.
If there’s one slightly positive thing the COVID-19 pandemic has done, it’s lowered construction costs, which led to this topic at the special meeting.
Exact project cost estimates will not be announced until bidding is complete, but it is significantly less than the previous quote the board received in 2014 for just the high school lot, Ihrke said.
“It’s an amazing amount of work to get done for far less than we were going to get done for just the high school,” School Board Chair Kelley McGraw added.
Ihrke added, “I want to do what’s fiscally responsible for the district. Parking lots need to get done and have needed to be done in the last couple years.”
As for funding the project, the board will use two forms of aid to help with the tax burden.
The first is a Maximum Effort Loan Aid (MELA) program. When the new building was first built and the current elementary building was retrofitted, the district was able to use that program, McGraw explained.
The district paid principal and interest on the loan, and paid almost $6.4 million in interest, McGraw said. The board worked with Rep. Greg Davids (R-Preston) and Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) to craft a bill that would credit the district for all interest they paid on the building loan. That was signed into law by Gov. Dayton. It also helped out other school districts in the same program.
That was credited to property taxesover the next several years to reduce the tax burden and help offset any increases. It will help again with offsetting the increase in property taxes for the parking lot projects through the life of the abatement (six years).
Part two is the recently passed ag credit, which Davids and Miller both worked on, and it’s set to run at full capacity in 2023 where the state will pay 70% of the tax burden on the building loan and the abatement for the parking lot project. The remaining 30% is ag property owners’ responsibility.
The ag credit allows the state to pay a portion of theagricultural community tax bill.
“We are at the crossroads of historically low interest rates, and based on current estimates, very low construction costs, along with the two mechanisms to help offset the tax burden, it really becomes quite obvious now is the time to complete this project,” McGraw added.
Board members agreed and passed the motion unanimously.
