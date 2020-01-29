By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia School Board was informed with a report from the World’s Best Workforce committee at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
World’s Best Workforce is a required effort for all school boards in Minnesota to “adopt a long-term, comprehensive strategic plan to support and improve teaching and learning,” according to the Minnesota Department of Education website.
It includes initiatives such as all preschoolers ready for school, all third graders reading at grade level, all racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed, all students ready for career and college and all students graduate from high school.
Schools are allowed to set goals for themselves every year and report on their progress to the state. For Caledonia, they’ve met several goals and are still working on others.
This report was a review of the 2018-2019 school year. Caledonia has achieved a 100% graduation rate while also achieving a similar goal of all students career- and college-ready by graduation.
The goal was met with 100% of students having a goal sheet set and long-range plan written and in their personalized folder, the report stated.
The district met their goal of “90% of Caledonia Hand-in-Hand 4-year-old preschool students will reach the Fastbridge spring benchmark composite score of 32.0 or greater by the end of the 2018-19 school year;” that goal was actually met with 96%.
The district fell short on their goal of increasing the percentage of students enrolled in grades 3-5 at the elementary school from 67.5% to 69.5%. The district decreased to 65.3% for last school year.
Another goal was met by decreasing the low-growth percentage of students from 27.9% to 25.9%. That goal achieved “28.4% of students enrolled in grades 3-5 achieved low growth.”
Behavorial Intervention Teacher update
The board heard from Sue Howe about the change in position from Mental Health Practioner to a Behavorial Intervention Teacher at the beginning of this school year.
The board hired Daneka Romportl for that new position and since then, Howe, Romportl and Joe Rye have seen improvements in the number of interventions and office discipline referrals from last school year.
“We’re trying to teach skills in the event that challenges come up students are able to handle them with self-management,” Howe said. “We want to help them self-regulate.”
She added Romportl’s days start out working with students, teaching social skills and developing friendship groups. Romportl also handles Individual Education Plans (IEP) for students. Between all three of the staff, they work with eight families, the county and a few different programs, which means “we’ve got good coverage in school.” The board was pleased with the report.
Other news
The board approved a job position change for Cynthia Becker as a para van driver effective Jan. 6, 2020.
A 2019 pay equity report was approved with little to no changes. The district must complete a pay equity report every three years.
The board approved the 2019-2021 Teacher Master Agreement. Chairperson Kelley McGraw said it was the “quickest we’ve ever come to an agreement. They are a phenomenal group of people to work with ... We came up with a really good contract.”
Spring sport coaching contracts were also approved for the 2019-2020 school year. This year’s coaches are Brad Augedahl, baseball head coach; Brandon Meiners, assistant coach; Zach Hauser, junior high coach; Chad Augedahl, softball head coach; Keri Russert, assistant coach; Jennifer Classon, junior high coach; Jeremy Leis, head boys’ golf coach; Mitch Mullins, head girls’ golf coach; Carl Fruechte, head boys’ track coach; Reese Wait, head girls’ track coach; and Ryan Pitts, assistant boys’ and girls’ track coach.
The board approved Superintendent Craig Ihrke to attend the National Superintendent Certification Program. Several area superintendents have attended and spoke highly of the program. It allows superintendents to network and work together. The cost is about $1,500 and takes place in Rochester.
Administrative reports
Sue Link announced PACE was helping refurbish and paint the elementary school lockers.
She also announced Family Fun Night would take place on Friday, Feb. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m., free admission and entertainment by Rock N Roll Recess DJ. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A hat and mitten donation drive will also be held.
Finally, she announced that semester one standard-based report cards will be sent out the last week of January.
Middle School/High School Principal Nathan Boler announced middle schoolers Kennedy Holdmeyer and Liv Myhre will represent Caledonia at the Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 11.
He also announced his office is in the process of setting up senior interviews in order to review students’ progress toward graduation and planning after graduation.
Ihrke thanked the board members for attending the annual Minnesota School Board Association conference. All six members were in attendance, enjoyed it and had some ideas to work on.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Caledonia School Board will be held Feb. 18, 2020 at 6 p.m., in room A154.
