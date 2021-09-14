By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Sept. 7, Houston County commissioners approved a pair of grant agreements to pay for repairs to a lengthy culvert at the county airport.
The tube is around 300 feet long, and is located near the center of the runway, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported. By combining a $70,200 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration with a $7,801 grant from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (made available through the Minnesota Department of Transportation), the board was able to have the culvert re-lined without spending any local dollars.
Pogodzinski said an ongoing effort to purchase additional land for airport hangers is proceeding slowly, adding that it could be “a matter of weeks, maybe months,” before there is anything to report on that front.
Later, the engineer reported that over $130,000 in township road damages from heavy rains in August have been submitted for reimbursement.
Included in that figure were over $70,000 from Brownsville Township alone, he added. The board declared an emergency on Aug. 24, citing the damage done by floodwaters in order to qualify for funding to offset the cost of repairs. Pogodzinski said state and township officials are set to meet the week of Sept. 13 to review the damages.
Pogodzinski also presented the lowest bid of the six submitted to replace a pair of bridges on Rooster Valley Road in Black Hammer Township.
The work was awarded to Van Gundy Excavating for $294,951, which was approximately $11,000 over the engineering estimate, but lower than all the rest.
“The primary reason for that was that the end sections on one of the bridges was quite a bit higher than we anticipated,” the county engineer reported. “All the bidders bid it higher than we estimated.”
The work will begin when box culverts become available, which could happen as soon as December of 2021, but is more likely to occur next spring, Pogodzinski stated.
Commissioners also approved a grant award from SMIF (the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation) which will provide $10,000 to help fund a project called “Keep Company Co-Working.”
Houston County EDA director Allison Wagner said the project will provide a shared working space and “professional resources for local businesses,” including technical support.
The La Crescent Chamber of Commerce is providing the space, and the director of that organization will provide management for the effort, Wagner reported. Houston County will serve as fiscal agent for the grant.
There were two closed sessions during Tuesday’s meeting. The first was convened to discuss the Mound Prairie lawsuit over a failed roadway (South Ridge Road). Commissioners originally addressed that issue on June 22, 2021, voting to settle their portion of the matter by providing help to the township in getting LRIP (Local Road Improvement Program) grant funding to repair the roadway.
The county also agreed to provide assistance with contract documents, surveying, and construction inspections. Following the Sept. 7 closed session, the board voted to empower board chairman Bob Burns to sign the final settlement agreement in the lawsuit on behalf of Houston County, which now includes all of the parties named in the litigation.
Later in the meeting, commissioners signed off on another settlement agreement for their stake in another district court case, accepting $316 from a vendor for some overcharges.
The second closed session was called to discuss labor negotiations. That portion of the meeting lasted nearly an hour, but there was no vote to take any sort of action on the topic when the open session resumed.
The board also hired Charles Ingram as a probationary maintenance specialist as part of their consent agenda.
Late in the meeting, commissioners talked about the $3,612,832 American Rescue Plan award that Houston County anticipates. Half of those funds ($1,806,416) has already been received.
Potential uses for the money remain the same as those that were discussed in earlier meetings, including making up for lost revenues for the county’s highway department, information/technology spending, repairs to some county-owned structures (such as work on a parking lot and the new set of steps for the historic court house), and appropriations for watershed districts.
Burns reminded the board initial plans for the funds are due to be submitted in mid-October. Finance director Carol Lapham told commissioners that complete documentation on where those funds go will be vital, suggesting (as an example) that appropriating a set sum of money to an agency (such as a watershed district) could be better from a reporting standpoint than funding a specific project, then tracking every dollar spent on the effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.