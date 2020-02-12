The unofficial results are in!
Houston County's Commissioner District 5 primary race took place yesterday, Feb. 11, 2020. Wednesday morning, the unofficial votes were recorded. The votes will not be considered official until after canvass on Friday, Feb. 14, according to Houston County Auditor/Treasurer Donna Trehus.
Greg Myhre totaled up 222 votes, followed by Char Meiners with 140 votes. Scott Onstad recorded 48 votes while David Pieper came in with 16 votes. Total votes in District 5 numbered 426.
Myhre and Meiners head toward the final election on Tuesday, April 14. The winner of that election will serve the remainder of late commissioner Fred Arnold's term until Dec. 31, 2020, according to Trehus.
The winning candidate may also file in May for the open seat to be listed on the ballot for the primary and general election in the fall, depending on how many candidates file in May. Filing period for the fall election is May 19 to June 2. Two other seats on the board of commissioners will also be open for District 1 and District 3.
