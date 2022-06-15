By Jordan Gerard
I
n the very early stages of planning, four La Crescent residents inquired to the Hokah City Council about starting a meat market in the current Tas-Tee Shoppe space.
At the regular council meeting on Tuesday, June 7, Justin and Mandi Lenser andMike and Julie Tully told the council they were interested in the space. There would not be any slaughter of animals at the shop, just the processing of meat including beef and deer. Lenser has processed meat out of his garage for years and also works at Bakalars Sausage Co. in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
They’ve also talked to Tas-Tee Shoppe owner Barb Kappauf, who plans to end the business in December 2022. The group of four have discussed equipment options with her, and looked at the space to configure how to fit a refrigerated counter, walk-in cooler and smoker. The group hopes the meat market would grow to be as popular as the City Meat Market in New Albin, Iowa.
The council was pleased with the idea and encouraged them to look into economic development funds and work on timelines and agreements with Kappauf. Then they would need to sign a new rental lease with the city.
There was another rental inquiry to use that space as office space. Council member Jerry Martell said they needed to look at how it benefits the city and said it would be better than office space. Council member Tom Oldenburg agreed and said it was a good idea. The council did not take any formal action.
Other news
The council had a relatively short meeting for June. Hokah Public Library director Willow Arden asked council members to interview with her for a new library clerk.
Public Works director Eli Craig said he contacted Kwik Trip to figure out a solution for stormwater drainage that holes up in their driveway and “bombs” out the plant. Kwik Trip said they needed to do more research on it. Previously, the council considered options such as boring a line under the sidewalk and directing the water out of the ditch. While the council was not sure on paying for the project, they said they might be able to help with navigating through state offices.
Cedar Street and 5th Street are both set for seal coating, Craig reported. Total seal coating budgeted for 2022 was $20,259.
The council approved a zoning permit for Joe Martin at 215 Main St.
Council members also assured the safety of the pool walls and said they wouldn’t tip over. The council approved pay rates for three lead lifeguards at $14 an hour.
The council agreed to let Hiawatha Valley Education District place a 10 ft. x 8 ft. by 10 ft. storage building in the rear of the city center area, as long as they negotiated with city staff on its location.
Finally, Tom Bernsdorf thanked the city for paying for the materials at the ballfield. He and his crew were able to get the field ready for summer ball games. He also offered to pour the base for a new flagpole, if the city was able to find one, and the council agreed to that. He complimented Craig and Ben Loging on the upkeep at the pool, and also noted that Don Bissen had donated rock material and time to the Como Falls area. Mayor Lee Tippery said he would send a thank you.
