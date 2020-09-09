By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The city of Brownsville could have some new seasonal residents dotting the hillside next spring, with a potential program through the Department of Natural Resources.
Brownsville resident Dave Hey presented to the council during the floor correspondence portion of the meeting on Sept. 2 a request to implement a non-game/wildlife DNR program that would allow goats to graze the hillside above the city.
Hey, Gary Schulze and Sue Houlihan all have property on that hillside and reached out to the DNR. Hale said the hillside has become overrun with non-native Eastern red cedar trees and other nuisance plants.
About 12 years ago, Hey’s mother wanted to preserve that area and restore the land to its original state. At that time, the program was able to cut back the cedar trees and enlarge the native prairie areas.
However, due to budget restraints and lack of staff, the program fell to the wayside and the area has become overrun again, Hey said. The DNR had a solution: use goats to cut back the foliage, then implement a burning cycle to allow native species to grow again.
The goat program has been successfully implemented in Rushford, even in city limits, and a similar program is in Decorah, Iowa as well.
A herd of about 65-80 goats will be pastured between two areas, surrounded by solar-powered electric fencing. Their goal is to gnaw down the foliage, taking down buckthorn and other woody plants, DNR reprepresentative Neil Slifka said.
The state contracts with vendors to provide the goats, water, minerals and fencing. The goats would most likely be placed on the hillside next May and stay until November.
Slifka said about two years of goats grazing up there would be enough to start burning cycles on the third year, which would help set the nuisance plants back. They can also be pushed into the woods to eat other species as well. The goats will eat native species, but native species’ root systems are deep and won’t be completely affected by the goats, Slifka added.
Goats have patterned behavior and will most likely not test the boundaries of the fence, he added. If the goats do get out and travel to town, contractors are fully insured to cover any damage.
Contractors can also be directed to place water and minerals further away from town, in order to reduce noise from the goats and so they don’t congregate near town. The council approved the plan.
Nuisance letter
The council tabled a decision to bring junk ordinance violation charges on Roger Doering for farm machinery parked on his property. At the June meeting, he requested a zoning change from residential to commercial for his property. The council did not take action on that front in June, but allowed Doering more time by consensus to develop a satisfactory plan for parking farm machinery in a residential district.
Council member Rick Voshart cited other people have received similar notices and have taken care of their properties. Other council members expressed worries for setting a precedent for handling similar situations in the future.
Voshart asked the council to allow him one more opportunity to talk to Doering about the property. The council agreed and tabled the matter.
Sewer assessment oops
The council approved a request from Jeremy and Chelsey Leis to have a separate address for their garage behind Main Street, since the garage features an apartment with a sewer hookup. When the garage was built in 2016, the Leis’ were not charged a sewer assessment, and no previous assessment had been charged on that property.
Mayor Al Whitesitt cited documents from 1986 that showed the property owner at that time paid a $3,000 assessment on the house property, but did not pay an assessment on the other lot. The reason could have been “if the lot was not buildable, then it was not assessed.” However, no clear answers emerged from the documents as to why it was never assessed.
On April 20, 2016, the Leis’ filed a building permit with the city to build their garage. Jeremy said he told the council at that time the garage would have sewer hooked up, but he was never told to pay a sewer assessment. He also had a photo of the sewer map in order to give the plumber an idea of where the hookup should go. The building permit was approved.
In June 2020, an accusation was brought on council member Chelsey Leis that they had extra people staying on the property and did not pay the sewer assessment for a “second residence.” The meeting turned heated and argumentative until Whitesitt stopped the discussion and tabled the matter.
Council member Jeff Jangula said it was not the Leis’ fault that the council in 2016 did not act on the sewer assessment. Jeremy agreed and said, “I did exactly what I presented on the building permit.”
Jeremy asked the council if they could pay half an assessment ($1,800), get a separate address and receive monthly bills for the garage property and consider the matter done. The council agreed and approved that motion, with Chelsey abstaining from the vote.
This also raised concerns about the city’s current building permit request form, and if other properties have experienced the same issues. City treasurer Maureen Meiners added there were “a lot of garages hooked up with water but they are not living in them, they may be just a toilet and sink.”
If a building permit has no issues such as a variance, the council generally does not review those at their regular meetings. The request forms ask for a description, dimensions, distances from property lines and as much information as possible. Whitesitt said he’d like to see building permits added to the council agenda.
Preliminary levy
The council approved the preliminary (proposed) levy for 2021 at 4%, but that won’t be finalized until the December meeting. The council is allowed to lower the levy, but cannot increase it past 4%.
Fire department report
Brandon Frank from Brownsville Fire Department reported a hazardous materials issue that might put the department over its budget. The department has about 15 1-gallon jugs of a Class D foam that contains toxic materials and therefore, is no longer allowed to use, he said. A tentative quote from La Crosse Hazardous Materials was about $1,500 to properly remove the foam. The council was not required to take action on the matter, but did agree the materials needed to go.
Frank also mentioned all dinner tickets were sold out for the Friends of the Brownsville Fire Department fundraiser. About 25 raffle tickets remained. The department was also seeking volunteers for that group, and new firefighters as well.
Other news
The council approved a variance request for Sonja Burkhart to replace an existing garage. The variance asked for a 2 ft. setback on the east border and an alley setback of 6 ft.
They also approved a lease agreement with Bobcat of the Coulee Region to participate in a lease program for the city’s skidloader. Maintenance Department Head Casey Holzwarth said Bobcat is willing to buy back the current machine for $34,290.95, which is more than what the city bought it for in 2018 (the city’s total was $30,000). Holzwarth cited low hours on the current machine was the reason for the buyback.
The lease would allow the city to get the newest model equivalent of the machine they have now, for $5,000 every two years, provided the machine has less than 600 hours on it ($10 an hour over 600 hours). The lease agreement also includes the warranty. The council agreed it was a good idea and might save on repair bills in the future.
The council approved fixing a culvert on 6th St. and get water flowing in the right direction.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the community center.
Editor's note: This online version has a corrected quote, different from the print edition, which will be corrected in the Sept. 16 edition.
