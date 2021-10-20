By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The proposed OHV trail project is on hold again, as the council held off on approving an archaeological survey due to the progress of a legal review.
On Monday, Oct. 11, council member Cody Mathers, a liaison for the OHV Exit Committee, said part of the funding for the project has been given to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by the Federal Highway Administration. That agency is currently conducting a legal review of the project thus far. Mathers said he corresponded with Dave Scott from the Federal Highway Administration, who was working with the DNR to obtain documentation that shows the DNR has met federal requirements for this project.
However, Mathers said the impression from Scott was the DNR had not yet met some of those requirements for the proposed trail project in Houston. The administration could ask for the money to be returned from the DNR, Mathers added. He said the review should be concluded within the next few weeks. Mathers also added the possibility of a meeting set up between the city, DNR and the administration.
The council needed to complete an archaeological survey as a requirement for Federal Recreational Trail Program funding that has been awarded. Payment for the survey will be from the OHV trails account, which has been raised by clubs and sponsoring partners. The survey would take about six months to complete.
The council agreed to table the survey bid from the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center (UW-La Crosse) until they knew more about the legal review. The bid amount was not to exceed $2,550.
Fire department news
Houston Fire Department will see a new pumper truck in its future after the council approved a purchase agreement and funding request. During the public hearing, fire chief Steve Skifton said one of the pumper trucks is up for replacement due to NFPA standards. The truck is nearly 26 years old, whereas the NFPA recommendation is 25 years old.
Skifton added that the old pumper truck can no longer have foam run through the hoses either. With the new, they’ll be able to have the foam. The fire department no longer uses foam with PFA chemicals in it. They’ve recycled all of their chemicals with PFA in it and won’t buy anymore, he said.
The city and Rural Fire Association will split the cost 50/50, and will likely find funding in a USDA Rural Development Loan. The city utilized that funding last time.
Available terms include a 15-year repayment plan at 2.25% interest. The council authorized the signing of the purchase agreement, but did not determine which loan term plan they would apply for. The 15-year term cost would be $26,026.50, with the city’s share costing $13,013.25. The 12-year term cost would be $31,517.70, with the city’s share costing $15,758.85.
Other news
The council approved Pay Application No. 6 to Wapasha Construction, in the amount of $390,299.74.
The council approved a quote for $7,175 for an all-steel roof to be installed on the restroom building in the park and the East Pavilion.
The council agreed to survey the parcel on which the Maple St. Community Center sits, for the purpose of a legal description containing only the one building.
The council agreed by consensus to solicit bids for winter snow removal and publishing required notices in the official newspaper.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston City Council will be Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. at 111 W. Cedar St.
