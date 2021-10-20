By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
After approving three additional change orders last week, county commissioners reported their new highway shop/headquarters facility is now entering the final stages of construction.
“The original schedule was mid-December for move-in, but it is looking like the building will be ready for move-in closer to mid-November,” county engineer Brian Pogodzinski told the Argus following the Oct. 12 meeting. “However, furniture isn’t scheduled to arrive until the week of Thanksgiving and the final paving won’t be completed until next spring.”
Change orders No. 22-24 included altering the sign shop (eliminating a drop ceiling for more overhead room), changing some of the door hardware in the plans so that a couple of rooms will have doors that shut automatically when a fire alarm sounds, and utilizing more concrete around the edge of the building and fuel island. That will eliminate some small blacktop areas and make sure any drips of diesel from equipment being fueled won’t fall on asphalt, which would soften that surface.
Pogodzinski said the added concrete could cost $10,000 to $11,000, while cutting back on the asphalt paving would probably save around $5,000 to $6,000. Eliminating the drop ceiling will require different light fixtures and the addition of a steel liner panel, increasing costs by $2,630, while providing the county with some spare light fixtures (which cannot be returned) identical to others used in the building. The new door hardware represents a $3,598 increase.
The board also approved the final payment for highway shouldering completed in 2021. Bruening Rock Products provided that service for $269,682, which was around $2,000 over the engineering estimate.
Commissioners voted to update the fee schedule the county utilizes when charging townships, cities, businesses and individuals.
But finance director Carol Lapham reported the additional fees which will now appear on the list basically apply to townships. Those charges are not actually new, but were not previously listed.
For example, hourly rental rates for a variety of equipment are now quoted, covering everything from a trailer ($15 per hour) to a tandem truck set up for plowing ($105 per hour). Labor charges are those listed in labor agreements plus 60% to cover fringe benefits.
The board assigned/promoted lead jailer Dean Ott to the position of jail administrator, effective October 13, 2021. A competitive search for a replacement lead jailer was approved. Commissioners also approved county credit cards for Ott and Mark Olson, who was recently assigned to the job of public safety answering point/emergency management coordinator.
