By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners met with representatives from Merchants Bank on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Houston County auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus was also on hand for a presentation from bank officers, as was Houston County finance director Carol Lapham.
Merchants Bank made proposals to serve as the official depository for certain county accounts, a service which Bank of the West currently provides, and other services such as business credit cards. Those deposit accounts are basically ones that are used continually, and are separate from the investment accounts which the county already has with a number of financial institutions.
Nick Benz of Merchants Bank stated the net interest Houston County earned from the accounts in question from June of 2020 through June of 2021 (under the current arrangement) was $7.64.
The Merchants Bank proposal would have provided a net benefit of $26,828 to Houston County during the same time frame, he added.
Merchants Bank market president Matt Schuldt said, “With our three different locations in Houston County, if you were to bring the deposits to Merchants Bank, we’re going to use those funds for loans to residents of La Crescent, Spring Grove, Houston, Caledonia. We’re also going to do ag and commercial loans to our businesses that are paying taxes to the county. Those funds are going to be used here, in the county, to make more loans to help our communities thrive.”
Two other local financial institutions (Bank of the West and ESB Bank) have also been invited to present their offers to the board. Both are expected to appear at future meetings, according to county staff.
There were few votes during the meeting. One was to hire low-bidder Minnowa Construction to replace a bridge on Looney Valley Road in Houston Township for $637,763. The engineer’s estimate for the job was $701,519. The stated goal of the Houston County Highway Department is to see the project completed this fall.
Another ballot was cast after the board looked over a conditional use permit application for Josh and Autumn Wiste to build a dwelling on less than 40 acres in an agricultural protection district (located in Spring Grove Township). The board agreed with the recommendation of their planning commission and granted the CUP.
Members also reaffirmed a vote taken to accept a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant agreement approved on Sept. 7, this time adding authorization for the board chair and county auditor/treasurer to sign the pact on behalf of Houston County. Those funds will pay 10% of the cost to line a lengthy culvert at the Houston County Airport.
Commissioners reported that the new highway headquarters/shop is still on track and under budget financially, with contingency dollars in place as the project passes it’s mid-point. The expected move-in date should occur this December, if all goes according to plan.
In other news, one board member noted that COVID-19 infections are up locally.
“Since August first, we’ve had 250 new cases in our county alone, and 4,300 in the region...” Commissioner Dewey Severson reported. Commissioner Eric Johnson said the Association of Minnesota Counties has advised that “there’s nothing for now that we are required to do,” as far as a vaccination mandate for employees.
Commissioner Greg Myhre had brought up the topic of some employers requiring vaccinations. Severson said he sees both sides of the argument on vaccine mandates.
“I guess we’re dealing with (the) public, and in answer to Greg’s question, I thought we’ve got to take care of the public. Sometimes we may not agree with everything that happens, but we also have to think about how what we do affects other people. That’s a tough one,” he said.
