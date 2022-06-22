By Jordan Gerard
The Houston City Council settled rental rates for nonprofit organizations at the new community center at its regular meeting on Monday, June 13.
Attached to the rental rate are requirements that must be met before receiving the rate. That includes the group is a qualifying State of Minnesota registered nonprofit organization, the rental period is requested during non-peak rental periods (Monday through Thursday), the event is hosted by the nonprofit and participants are not charged a fee, the event does not include any kind of fundraising and the nonprofit agrees to reschedule if a paid rental request is received by the city, according to the policy.
Scout troops would maintain utilizing the facilities “gratis” for its Sunday meetings. They also agree to reschedule or find an alternate meeting location in the event a paid rental request is received, the policy stated.
Three Houston-based nonprofits named in the policy will only need to pay $100 per day and $35 per day for the bandshell, instead of the nonprofit $300 rate. Those are Friends of the Houston Nature Center, Friends of the Houston Library and the Fire Relief Association. The bandshell was donated to the city by the Houston Lions Club, and the city would still extend the use of the bandshell to the club for free “during peak times up to twice per calendar year.”
Council member Cody Mathers noted it was hard to decide which nonprofits would enjoy the lesser fee.
“The thing I struggle with is how you ... codify ... nonprofits that you want to support and ones that you don’t,” he said. “Nonprofits include churches, political organizations, everything else. Without cherry picking ... how do you write that up?”
Council members cited the need to keep rental fees at an appropriate amount that would help maintain the facility and pay for it, but much of the cost is “already borne on the tax payer,” city administrator Michelle Quinn said. She added she tried to find an inclusive list of nonprofit organizations in Minnesota to no avail.
A representative from the Looney Valley Church asked how much it would cost to rent out the community center for the Hoedown Pie and Ice Cream Social. They would pay $300, the council said. The council approved the policy.
Other news
The council approved signage for the Houston Police Department, in an effort to clarify the location of the department. The cost was $1,541.66 for an outdoor aluminum sign and vinyl wrap on the doors.
The council approve Emily Weichert as Nature Center Assistant. The council also approved several summer recreation hires: Emma Forsyth, Morgan Rohweder, Priya Kingsley, Averie Evanson, Isabella Millen, Sydney Torgerson, Carter Geiwitz and Troy Zibrowski.
The council accepted a donation of a 4 ft. composite wood bench from the family of Fred and Marilyn Huhn. The family requested it be placed at the Houston Nature Center.
Next meeting
The next Houston Council meeting will be held July 11, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
