By Jordan Gerard
Houston Hoedown fest-goers can expect a bigger bang than usual at this year’s celebration, as a new non-profit group in Houston signed up with Flashing Thunder Fireworks Spectacular.
Dustin Franzwa, one of three founders of the DLC, Inc. nonprofit group, talked to the Houston City Council at its regular meeting on Monday, July 11 about the requirements.
The location of the fireworks was adjusted due to the size of the shells (the biggest being eight inches), and adjustments were also made to ensure the audience is far enough away from the fall zone. Franzwa said they exceeded that minimum.
The council approved the fireworks permit, pending approval from Fire Chief Steve Skifton. An Iowa based company, Flashing Thunder has done several shows in Minnesota, including Hormel’s 125th anniversary in Austin, MN and fireworks over the Deer Creek Speedway (one of the largest shows in Minnesota). The company carries the insurance for the fireworks.
Change order for new WWTP plant
The council approved a large change order for its new wastewater treatment plant. The total cost was $86,564.29 and adds 110 days to the timeline. That included new lab equipment for testing, as most of the existing equipment is pretty old, Bolton and Menk engineer John Graupman explained. It also covers new railings on the biosolids tank and piping to replace in the decant system.
The cost is covered under the contingency fund that was set up with the Public Facilities Authority (PFA) financing. The new equipment will be installed upon the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) approval.
The final payment for the project is expected in January 2023 and substantial completion is expected by and modified to July 26.
The council also approved two pay applications to Wapasha Construction. The first was an oversight by the company and was meant to be sent out in June, and that amount was $171,369.05. The second pay application amount was $205,894.32.
The council approved its annual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, which gives them the ability to run the wastewater treatment plant.
Other news
The council approved a variance request for 210 Dawn Drive, where the owners are increasing the variance by two feet. The Planning Board reviewed the plans and determined the increase will not impact snow storage.
The council also approved a list of election judges including Connie Edwards, Anna Frauenkron, Amanda Langheinrich, Michael Markegard, Suzanne Peterson, Michelle Quinn, Cheryl Sanden (who will not serve as a judge if she chooses to run for a candidate seat again) and Karen Todd.
The council officially accepted a gift basket of items from Bolton and Menk. The council must use it for the public good, so city administrator Michelle Quinn recommended donating it to the Fire Relief Association and raffle it off. The raffle will likely happen at a summer rec game and it would benefit EMS services. The council approved the recommendation.
Finally, the council approved the appointment of Hein Bloem and Jay Wheaton to the Bike Trail Joint Venture Board. This board will explore the possibility of extending the Root River Bike Trail to connect to La Crescent and Wisconsin.
Quinn reported that 10 ambulance volunteers, a mix of EMTs and EMRs, were trained and certified by CEVO (Certified Emergency Vehicle Operator).
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston City Council will be Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 W. Maple St.
