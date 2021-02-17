By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Feb. 9, Houston County director of Public Health John Pugleasa told the county board that COVID-19 vaccination numbers for local residents are beginning to add up.
Pugleasa’s department held a second vaccination clinic at the Four Seasons Center in Caledonia on Friday, Feb. 5. During that event, 407 doses of the Moderna vaccine were given to attendees, including 85 second shots.
Another event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12, but somewhat fewer doses are expected to be available on that day, the director said. “Our commitment at public health is that as soon as we get vaccine shipped to us, we’re planning to get it out the door as quickly as possible,” he promised.
Those who have appointments are encouraged to arrive on time, not early or late. Early arrivals can create problems with overcrowding, Houston County Public Health staff reported.
Pugleasa also said vaccination of the initial, high-risk group (called 1a) is about complete. Shots are now reaching many citizens beyond the first priority group, including those 65 and older, K-12 education, and child care providers, the director added.
“I think it bears noting that the Minnesota Department of Health has a dashboard they put out for progress on vaccinations... “ Pugleasa stated. “The State of Minnesota is in the top 15 or so states in the nation in vaccine distribution.
“For us in Houston County, that dashboard shows that we’re in the top 10 to 15 counties in the State of Minnesota.... We’re in the neighborhood of 15 – 16 percent of our population being vaccinated. That’s not a real high number. We’d all love to see it much higher.”
Pugleasa also noted the county’s efforts are being substantially helped by local health providers and pharmacies.
“For instance, my wife is a nurse at Gunderson, and she has received her two Pfizer vaccines from her employer... So there’s a lot of people affiliated with either Mayo or Gunderson primary health care who have received vaccines that way. Also, a big partner is the pharmacy partnership that has worked hard to cover all of the long-term care facilities and assisted living as well as their staff.”
The director also stated a vaccination grant totaling “a little over $89,000” has been awarded to the Houston/Fillmore Joint Board of Health. Those funds will be split equally between the counties, and will help to pay for vaccination staffing, equipment, materials, and the use of venues for vaccination clinics.
Other County Board news
Commissioners approved a resolution which will certify bond payments for Houston County’s new highway headquarters/shop facility with State of Minnesota officials. “In order to access the Houston County Highway State Aid construction/maintenance allotments for the repayment of bonds for the building project, the board must pass the attached resolution,” county engineer Brian Pogodzinski stated in a written memo. “This is part of MNDot’s process to allocate the state allotment funds and set up the proper accounting.”
The late January bond sale for the project totaled $2,945,000, and the winning bid (with an added premium) provided $3,200,929. Those dollars are expected to cover about half of the project’s total cost.
The board also approved the transfer of $500,000 from the Road & Bridge account to the Capital Project – Highway Facility to cover project payments.
Another vote approved a change order to install colored metal roofing over the highway department office area instead of the plain “galvalume” metal roofing that will adorn the shop area. The change adds $22,240 to the project’s cost.
The board also approved a new three-year contract with Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc., Local #237 (the licensed deputies unit). Back dated to January 1, 2021, the pact includes a 2.5 percent wage increase for 2021, while wage adjustments for 2022 and 2023 remain open for “revisiting.”
Commissioners signed a “memorandum of agreement” with several other counties and watershed districts.
The resulting Mississippi River – Winona La Crescent Watershed includes the Pine Creek area in northeastern Houston County. The Root River Soil and Water Conservation District will serve as fiscal agent for the new watershed group, RRSWCD water planner/technician Dan Wermager reported.
The rest of Houston County is already included in the Root River One Watershed, One Plan, he added, a similar cooperative effort that has secured steady funding for watershed protection projects. The new “One Watershed One Plan” group will begin making plans for it’s territory soon, Wermager noted, with the resulting documents expected to be completed in early 2023.
By consensus, the board decided to reopen the Houston County Courthouse to walk-in traffic on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
“Current policy requires that all visitors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times while conducting business in the building (except when taking license and passport photos),” Personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger confirmed after the meeting. “Visitors should not congregate and will be asked to practice appropriate social distancing when in the building. The County continues to ask the public to make an appointment in advance of their visit and a receptionist will be at the door to assist and guide visitors when they arrive.”
Commissioners also approved an $8,633 Children’s Mental Health Respite Grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Most of those funds are earmarked for respite care services.
