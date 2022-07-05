Last week, Houston County commissioners approved an agreement which will provide $128,105 in grant funds to the City of La Crescent to help pay for some construction work on the DNR Landing Road providing access to the West Channel.
“Primarily, we’re the fiscal agent on this one,” county engineer Brian Pogodzinski told the board. The Minnesota Department of Transportation requires counties to provide that service to municipalities when they receive state park road funds. Houston County (at no cost to the City of La Crescent) will also be required to act as “contract administrator” for the work, providing an extra set of eyes on the plans, and submitting pay requests. The City of La Crescent will hire an outside consultant to provide design and construction engineering services.
“Overall, it’s a pretty simple, straightforward project...” Pogodzinski noted, “the city can’t get this funding without us.” The plans include constructing a curb along the northerly edge of an aging roadway which is being reconstructed. The grant funds are expected to pay for just over half of the DNR Landing Road project cost. The remainder of the reconstruction of the 22 foot wide road, along with Monte Carlo Road, will be paid for from a different source.
In other news, the board voted to replace the second boiler at the Houston County Justice Center. The first boiler in the twin-unit system was replaced in 2021, and the second will cost approximately $61,500 to replace, including updates for control panels.
Commissioners confirmed the resignation of highway maintenance foreman Chris Hartley, with thanks for his years of service to the county. But a search for a replacement was not immediately approved. To fill the post in the interim, the board approved a memorandum of agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local No. 49, which will allow maintenance specialist David Bauer to temporarily work “out of class” while filling the position.
In other personnel news, Brianna Ceaser was hired as a probationary public health educator, conditioned upon the successful completion of a background check. Dylan Felten’s classification/banding was also upgraded from appraiser trainee to certified Minnesota assessor.
A pair of gambling permits were also approved. The first was issued to the Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Association for an October 30 event, while the second went to ABLE Foundation, Inc. That organization is planning an event on October 15.
