By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Jan. 28, Houston County commissioners asked the Minnesota Department of Transportation to study a dangerous stretch of highway within the Hokah city limits.
The Houston County resolution supports a similar request made by the Hokah City Council in early January. It asks MnDOT to consider lowering the speed limit on Highway 16 from Main Street (Highway 44) west to the city limits near 10th Street. That roadway is now posted at 55 mph, the missive states, and “is slated to be increased to 60 mph.”
The resolution notes two fatality accidents in the area in 2019 “along with other property damage accidents and personal injury accidents as well...” and cites concerns that the “structure and terrain of this area” warrant a change. The text asks MnDOT to “strongly consider lowering the speed limit.”
“I thought we should support Hokah and their request...” Commissioner Bob Burns said.
In other county news, commissioners passed a series of resolutions to prepare for 2020 elections. Those included items such as the authorization of special election judges (for the vacant District 5 county board seat), and authorization of absentee ballot boards.
Commissioners also authorized county staff to apply for $24,000 in grant funding for election equipment. If Houston County receives the full amount from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, a local match of $8000 would be required, Auditor/Treasurer Donna Trehus reported. The $32,000 project would then fund the purchase of 25 additional electronic rosters, also known as poll pads, she said. With those additional units, all precincts within the county would have access to the technology, with a couple of ‘back up” pads being available for emergencies. Trehus said that the grant program might fund only a portion of Houston County’s request. “We should find out in March,” she stated.
Barbara Schmitz was hired as a .8 FTE probationary technical clerk for the Department of Corrections, and Lauren Arneson was hired as a probationary social worker, Public Health & Human Services. Both employment offers are conditioned upon successful background checks.
The board approved the purchase of a 2015 Polaris “side by side” crew cab for the Sheriff’s Office. The $15,074 purchase will be paid for through the sale of two older ATV units, and a two-year grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Commissioners endorsed the findings of their Technical Evaluation Panel, voting to approve a Minnesota Wetland Conservation Act application from MSM Development, LLC (La Crescent). The TEP panel report found that the Horsetrack Meadows housing development project would impact 2.48 acres of pre-existing wetlands on land which is now within the La Crescent city limits. To offset the loss, the developer will be required to purchase 4.96 acres of wetland credits from a “wetland bank.” The project originally included 75 lots, but will now encompass 55 building sites.
The board decided (by a 3-1 ballot) on how to pay for a $5,130 bill from law firm Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger, which represented the county at a recent court-ordered remand hearing of the Board of Adjustment (BOA). The sum of $2,130 will be charged to the County Attorney’s budget, with the remainder coming from the County Commissioner’s budget. The remand hearing affirmed a county zoning decision, as did the original appeal hearing convened earlier by the BOA. The remand decision is now being appealed.
Commissioner Eric Johnson cast the “nay” vote on paying what he termed an overage. At issue was the original estimate of “up to $4500” for the service, which the county board had approved at an earlier session.
On a related note, commissioners filled two vacancies on the BOA. Current member Ken Visger was appointed to a second term, while Franklin Hahn will join the group as a new member. The board also filled two seats on the Houston County Planning Commission, re-appointing Richard Schild to a third term, and adding new member Wayne Feldmeier. Both the BOA and Planning Commission have three-year terms, and three-term limits.
Finally, the board approved several highway-related items. The first was the final payment on a recently-completed $2,468,101 paving job on county roads 2, 3, and 29. A final payment for a box culvert project on Hatleli Drive (totaling $110,654) was also approved. A “flex patch” crack filling quote for $41,720 from Fahrner Asphalt was approved as well. County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said that this type of crack fill has not been used in Houston County, but the project could pay for itself in one year by extending roadway life on County 16. “We’re hoping for (an additional) four years,” he told commissioners.
