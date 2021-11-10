By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners received an update on the local battle against COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
County director of Public Health John Pugleasa said, “First of all (we have) an update on the current wave of the pandemic. Our case numbers in the region seem to have leveled off.”
Including contiguous counties surrounding Houston County in all three states, “A couple weeks ago that region was generating in the neighborhood of 1,000 new cases each week,” the director stated, “and we’re collectively down to about 750. However, in Houston County, we’ve kind of stayed steady with about 45 -55 cases each week, largely driven by the delta variant...”
Houston County vaccination numbers on Nov. 1 stood at 73.6% for those 16 and older, while those 65 and older had a rate of 98.1%. The total county population vaccination rate was 61.8%, and the 12 and older rate was 72%, Pugleasa reported.
Houston County Public Health has administered over 5,500 doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, and the department is currently offering some walk-in clinics where persons who have not been vaccinated can get an initial dose of the J & J vaccine, as well as flu shots.
Public Health is not providing COVID boosters at this time, Pugleasa said.
“We feel that our time and our effort is best spent on providing that opportunity for the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and then referring people to their primary health care provider and pharmacies for third shots. As boosters are coming out, they are prioritized for persons over 65 and those with underlying conditions.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was expected to be approved for children age 5-11 in a matter of days, Pugleasa noted. However, Houston County Public Health will not be giving the Pfizer vaccine any time soon, he added. Required cold storage, the number of doses which must be procured in each shipment, and the overall logistics of the vaccinations for children preclude that, the director stated.
But all of that could change. “We stand ready to work with our school district partners, with primary health care, pharmacies, and what-have-you,” Pugleasa said. When the first COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5-11 are scheduled, an initial surge of parents seeking those doses for their children is expected, he noted.
Other news
Commissioners approved a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The funds can be used for airport maintenance and operation, and the contract is effective from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023. Up to $28,480 of state dollars are being offered for each fiscal year (2022 and 2023).
The board also approved both a grant agreement and delegation agreement/work plan with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for Houston County’s feedlot program. The grant agreement covers 2022 – 2025, while the delegation agreement/work plan is in effect from 2022-2023. The vote was not unanimous.
Commissioner Eric Johnson cast the lone dissenting ballot on the matter, citing a “lack of clarification.” During previous discussions on feedlot inspections, Johnson has asked the board to consider utilizing Root River Soil and Water District staff to do feedlot inspections.
Commissioners also approved a final payment for paving done by Dunn Blacktop (Winona) on county roads 8, 11, and 33. That finished project cost was $2,198,539, which was $14,189 less than the original contract.
A single “consent agenda” vote approved a number of personnel items. Those included assigning Amy Gehrke as programmer coordinator/lead jailer dispatcher, effective November 3, 2021. William Hargrove was reassigned from patrol sergeant to sheriff’s deputy effective November 7, 2021.
The board went into closed session to discuss labor negotiations for 2022-2023. That session lasted for approximately 45 minutes. There was no vote on any labor contracts when the meeting resumed.
Commissioners also approved an application from Bonnie Giesler to serve on the Houston County Extension Committee. Giesler is a rural Houston County resident and UMN Master Gardener program graduate.
Correction
The Argus incorrectly reported that the board approved a $10,425 quote for an oil dispensing system at the new highway shop on October 26.
Commissioners actually postponed/tabled approval of that quote, then approved spending up to $10,425 for an oil dispensing and waste oil storage system the following week (Nov. 2), leaving the decision on exactly what to buy to their building committee.
