By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners got a pleasant surprise on Tuesday, January 14.
That’s when board members learned their recent general obligation bond offering will save taxpayers well over $100,000.
“You were in the right place at the right time,” reported Bruce Kimmel, senior municipal advisor for Ehlers & Associates.
The Roseville, Minnesota firm handled the sale for Houston County, offering $2,870,000 in general obligation refinancing bonds (Series 2020A) for bid on January 13.
“I was hoping that you would get five to six bids.” Kimmel stated. “You got eight.”
On December 17, 2019, Ehlers associate Chris Mickelson estimated that the county could expect to save approximately $82,000, due to interest rates now being offered by bond purchasers.
But Kimmel said the investment firms that showed up were serious bidders. “It was a really nice, solid result,” he concluded.
The bonds being paid off are Series 2009C and 2020A. And the accumulated savings will occur over the next five years, as the new bond is financed at a true interest rate of 1.1085%.
Kimmel stated that the $115,586 in savings factors in all costs associated with the issuance. The low bid came from BNY Mellon Capital Markets, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The board approved the bond sale by unanimous ballot.
Commissioners asked Kimmel if now might be a good time to bond for a portion of the cost of a new county shop/headquarters facility.
“What I do want to let you know is that ... I would urge you to move forward with the project itself as soon as you see fit,” he replied. ”Choosing your construction team, and getting that done as you see fit as you see the county’s need for that facility. Not waiting because, certainly in terms of your cash resources and your ability to tap the capital markets, you’re in really good shape, and it’s going to be a shame if you let construction costs escalate...”
When asked by commissioner Bob Burns about future interest rates, Kimmel replied, “Commissioner, probably for the last 10 years, I’ve been saying interest rates have to go up, right? You look at 30-year trends, and we keep on waiting for rates to go up and stay up in a sustained way ... But right now there’s just not enough bonds being sold into the market by issuers like Houston County (which was rated AA/stable) to meet demand...
“If I could tell you (what the future holds), I’d probably be sitting in the Caymans right now.”
