By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners called an emergency meeting last week, accepting the upcoming resignation of long-time jail administrator Mark Schiltz, and approving an immediate search for a successor.
The board thanked the 33-year employee for his service, which included overseeing the transition from the historic Houston County jail building to the Justice Center in 2011. His last day of employment with Houston County will be September 17th, 2021.
“This is a hard decision,” Schiltz told the panel. But with an opportunity to take on a different position, it was simply “time for a change,” he added.
“I just wanted to publicly thank Mark for his years of service,” Sheriff Mark Inglett told the board. The sheriff said that Shiltz’s “knowledge and leadership in the jail,” were certainly valuable.
“When I first started, the rules and regulations (pertaining to jails) was something I was not overly-familiar with, and Mark helped me learn those ropes quite a bit,” Inglett said.
After the meeting, Schiltz told the Argus that he looks forward to doing something completely different, but chose to keep exactly what that is under wraps until he starts his new job. But “it has nothing to do with the criminal justice system,” the administrator said.
