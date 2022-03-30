By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Blake Luna of KNOWiNK LLC met with Houston County commissioners for nearly an hour last week, discussing the poll pads and related software that his company has provided for future county elections.
Replacing printed voter rolls, the poll pad system “provides a seamless electronic voter check-in and verification process,” according to the company’s webpage.
Houston County bought the poll pads in 2019 and 2020, primarily through the use of election equipment grant funding, and now has enough to provide the devices to all 27 precincts. But they were not used in the 2020 election, since training for staff and judges was somewhat curtailed due to the pandemic.
“The majority of counties here in Minnesota are now using our system, and have been using it for a number of years...” Luna reported. Minnesota is just one of 28 states where KNOWiNK poll pads are now being used, according to the company. “There’s never been a client that has moved away from us due to security reasons,” the KNOWiNK representative said.
“From a security standpoint... everything that we do is developed 100% in the United States by background-checked individuals.” Luna stated. “We don’t contract out overseas. All of our code, all of our infrastructure, everything related to our software, support people - across the board - all in the United States.”
Luna also said the encryption security tools his company uses are “off the shelf, best in class” products ”to make sure the data that is inside the system is appropriately encrypted and we’re staying on top of all the updates.”
When asked about Minnesota’s same-day registration system, Luna noted “We kind of developed our whole same-day registration system because of the State of Minnesota, since it was one of the first places, back in 2016, 2015 where we really (first) did same-day registration, so it was built specifically, at least at the time, (even though it has been modified since then) for use here in the State of Minnesota... There’s essentially a form-like process that you go through on the poll pad. You can scan a person’s I.D. for information if you’d like to do it that way, or you can type it in.” The person who registers has to sign the document, and a paper back-up is printed along with the electronic form.
Looking at the most recent election, “We like to say that 2020 was the most accurate, secure election that we as a company has ever provided,” Luna stated. The system is designed “To give the administrators a window into what’s happening inside polling locations,” he added.
After the meeting, Houston County auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus said paper rosters will still be printed for the 2022 primary and possibly the general election as well. “Unless the board requests that I do not use them, we will probably roll them (the poll pads) out in the fall,” she added.
For more on the voting equipment tested and utilized in Minnesota, go to https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/how-elections-work/voting-equipment/.
