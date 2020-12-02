By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners got the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic during their November 24 regular business meeting.
“I think the thing that’s hard is, it isn’t a steady flow of cases,” Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa reported. “We’re seeing an almost vertical climb... I think there’s fatigue with us in public health, and with the community as well. We’re nine months into this, and things look as bad now as they ever have, and that’s really dispiriting.”
Because of the current spike in infections, “This is one of the most important times to remain vigilant,” the director stated, “through the holidays, through the coming weeks, it’s really going to tell the tale of the coming months...”
Case investigations and contact tracing are still being attempted, but the job is so immense it is now straining the resources of health departments throughout the state. “We currently have nine people who are assigned to do case investigation and contact tracing,” Pugleasa said. Those employees rotate as the list of positive cases continues to mount, with each spending a portion of their workday on the effort. Persons who test positive will now receive a mailing from public health as well, he added.
“It bears noting that some significant counties in the state, not the least of which is Olmsted, is starting to kind of wave a white flag and say they can’t keep up with the numbers of cases, and do an adequate job of case investigation and contact tracings,” Pugleasa told the board.
Prioritization of those Minnesota case investigations is the next step, the director noted. “We’re already thinking through that, as part of a broad-based approach...”
Public health supervisor Heather Myhre said that “We want people to call us with questions... I would say we’re seeing a lot of household spread right now.”
She later added that the severity of the outbreak has now reached a new level. “When we go out of our home, we need to think about and protect ourselves in a way that (recognizes) we’re likely going to come in contact with someone who’s infectious,” Myhre stated.
After the meeting, Public Health educator Audrey Staggemeyer told the Argus that free at home saliva test kits are available to all Minnesotans. More information on that program can be found at: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html
For information on saliva testing at Winona Mall, go to https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp
Houston County reported 624 cumulative positive COVID-19 tests as of November 24.
In other news, commissioners got their annual report from the Houston County Agricultural Society. Also known as the Fair Board, the group had to cancel the 2020 county fair due to the pandemic, but looks forward to better days, fair manager Emily Johnson said. And even without all of the events which the fair brings to residents, youngsters were still able to show their 4H projects at the fairgrounds in 2020. The Fair Board basically split expenses with 4H to provide that opportunity, the fair manager stated. The Agricultural Society also reports that a new 80’ x 150’ x 16’ youth livestock building is currently under construction at the fairgrounds, thanks to donors. That structure is now enclosed, Johnson said.
On a related note, commissioners received the Agricultural Society’s 2020 financial report, and voted to provide an additional $4000 to the organization. The board currently appropriates $20,000 to the society each year, with the $4000 bonus being added after financial reports are submitted.
Commissioners approved a $10,000 Veterans Services grant as part of their consent agenda. The same vote recognized the achievements of three Houston County appraisers (Lucas Onstad, Joseph Olson, and David Feuerhelm) who have now completed additional training, and assigned them to tasks which they are now allowed to do. The resignation of appraiser Leilani Powell was also accepted, with thanks for her service to Houston County. The board later voted to search for a replacement appraiser trainee/certified Minnesota appraiser/accredited Minnesota appraiser to potentially fill that position.
The board voted to allocate CARES Act funds to several local organizations. SELCO (Southeastern Libraries Cooperating) will receive $10,250, SEMCAC Community Action Agency $10,000, Southeastern Minnesota Emergency Medical Services $5000, and Hiawatha Valley Mental Health $5,554. Other CARES Act allocations were made for a plethora of pandemic-related county expenses, including personal protective gear and cleaning supplies ($10,944), added personnel costs, and more (including $5,000 for emergency management, and $13,470 for meeting room display screens). Finally, another $30,000 for some last-minute assistance for small businesses affected by recent “dial-back” restrictions (in the form of grants) was approved. Any unspent CARES Act dollars will go towards added payroll expenses.
Houston County has scheduled a Truth In Taxation meeting for December 8. The board set their preliminary levy 3% higher on September 22. The final (payable) levy must be certified by the end of 2020.
Commissioner Teresa Walter reported that the Minnesota DOT has been investigating a troublesome intersection in Brownsville (County 3 and Minn. 26), and is now looking into a possible roundabout at that site.
