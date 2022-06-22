Houston County commissioners approved a new non-discrimination policy relating to contracts and programming during their June 14 session.
Closely related to equal employment opportunity policies which Houston County already has in place, the resolution for the new Title VI policy states that “no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination in Houston County as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes.”
The resolution also makes specific mention of the county’s Highway Department Plan. County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said that having the official policy in place is now required for the Highway Department to access State of Minnesota and Federal funding.
With the new policy in-hand, commissioners approved a Local Bridge Replacement Program grant agreement totaling $83,631 with MnDOT. Those funds will help to pay for a bridge replacement on County 12, which will take place either this fall or next spring. Pogodzinski said that the total construction cost for the project is estimated at $231,749, and the remainder of the total will be paid for with county state aid funds.
After some discussion, the board also set a date for an open house at the new Highway Department headquarters/shop in Caledonia. That event will occur on Wednesday, August 17th from 12:30 until 4:30 p.m.
Commissioners went into closed session with county attorney Samuel Jandt for approximately a half-hour. Following that session, Jandt summarized the closed meeting, stating that he had discussed the results of a recent arbitration with MAPE (the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees) with the board, and was directed to “not pursue an appeal...” The decision handed down by the arbitrator “is not public information per Minnesota State law,” Jandt also stated.
The board confirmed the June 30 resignation of IT network/help desk technician Lucas Kuntz and approved a competitive search for a replacement during the meeting. Brittany Anderson was hired as a probationary child protection social worker, conditioned upon the successful completion of a background check.
