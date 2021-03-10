By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners voted to sign a sample resolution opposing the adoption of California’s low-emission and zero-emission automobile rules in Minnesota during their March 2 meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Eric Johnson brought the resolution to the board, which adopted it by unanimous vote. The statement encourages the Walz administration to withdraw “it’s proposed rulemaking and bring a proposal to the (Minnesota) Legislature where a more comprehensive policy can be considered.”
After the meeting, Johnson told the Argus that by adopting California rules, the MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) would – in effect - tie Minnesota to whatever the other state’s policymakers decide to do, including future changes to vehicle emission mandates. California currently plans to phase out the sale of certain new fuel-powered vehicles by 2035 in favor of (mostly) electric powered transportation.
“By adopting California emission rules, we cannot pick and choose what we like from California and what we don’t like,” Johnson said. “We can’t do that. It’s either California rules or the Federal rules... and if California were ever to change their rules and become more strict, then we would have to do it also...
“You can’t pick or choose. It’s one or the other. We follow the Federal guidelines, and that’s always been sufficient.”
The resolution states the cost of new light and medium-duty vehicles in Minnesota could rise by an average of $1,139 under the proposal. In addition, Minnesota’s bio-fuels industry would be adversely affected, “displacing 674 million gallons of fuel by 2034” the statement asserts.
“Another one of the concerns brought up in AMC (the Association of Minnesota Counties), in our policy committee meeting, was the road tax on fuel.” Johnson stated. “What’s going to replace that? I know MPCA is working on rules on how to replace that, but there’s going to be a dramatic decrease of fuel tax if this was to be adopted, by 2035... And what would this do to the bio-fuels industry? A lot of rural counties have invested (in that) and have ethanol plants, and bio-fuel plants that employ people. It’s a dramatic shift...
“We’re going to become an island, here. Do you think the Dakotas, and Iowa, and Wisconsin are going to take up the California emission standards? Probably not.”
Johnson also said adopting new E15 rules could help Minnesota meet cleaner air standards, “Because the more ethanol, the cleaner-burning fuel, the lower emissions. A lot of the rural counties would like to pursue that avenue before we start delving into just making everything electric.
“I am sending this to the Governor, our two legislators, AMC, MPCA, and I might send it to the Minnesota Rural Counties Association, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.