By Craig Moorhead
Houston County commissioners and representatives from TKDA (Toltz, King, Duvall, Anderson and Associates, Inc., St. Paul), have signed a contract. Back on May 3, the county board picked TKDA to assist the county with an update to their comprehensive use plan, a job which includes a wide variety of tasks, from organizing meetings, taking public input, providing research, and more, including writing a draft of the new plan – complete with maps.
TKDA provides “full-service planning, architecture, and engineering” services, according to the company’s proposal. The comp. plan is intended to evolve over time, and will likely touch on zoning, housing, natural resources, agricultural resources, historic/cultural resources, alternative energy systems, and other topics. A “kick off meeting” on the process is expected in late July. The draft plan should be available for revision in May of 2023, and could get board approval the following month.
Why did the contract take so long to complete? Environmental Services director Martin Herrick told the board that as far as hashing out the terms of the pact, “It kind of got caught up in the review process.” The director noted that Houston County staff wanted to make sure that “the work product that’s done, is ours, not theirs... and they agreed to that. That’s probably one of the biggest changes.” One example of that “work product” will be the maps that accompany the new plan, he added. “We don’t want to be in the situation where we’re having to go back to them to get something... Once we get them, that’s it.”
The contract included a “not to exceed” cost of $75,400.
Other news
During the July 5th meeting, commissioners also approved change order No. 40 for the new Highway Department headquarters/shop facility. That no-cost change covered “landscape allowance materials” at the site, which will be moved to the the “tax exempt” project category. Those materials totaled $3,884.
On a related note, another vote transferred a total of $465,418 from the county’s Highway fund to the Capital Projects fund to eliminate negative cash balances in December of 2021, and January, February, March and May of 2022.
The board also continued their department head performance evaluations. Those are usually held in closed session, but Houston County assessor Lucas Onstad requested an open hearing.
Commissioners gave Onstad high marks for his handling of required updates to property values throughout Houston County. “With our value increases, we’ve always had to do it, basically, by the county or by the city,” Onstad reported. “We haven’t had different areas within townships and cities broke out. So with all the sales that have been happening the last few years, there’s a lot of data out there... so it’s pretty easy (now) to separate out.” The assessor said that his department will continue to “separate out” various areas to more accurately reflect sales data, as long as those areas are not too small.
The board also commended Onstad on his efforts to reach out to the public in explaining how properties are valued.
“As we make those (changes) out, it’s going to make the assessment more equitable and fair for everyone...” Onstad noted. “Part of my goal when I took this job was to work closer with the public, educate the public as to what our office actually does.”
As part of the consent agenda, Public Health/Human Services case aide Melissa Jordan was assigned to the position of probationary eligibility worker. A competitive search for a case aide was approved on the same vote.
Commissioners also accepted a $150 donation accepted from the Brownsville VFW “to use for any veteran’s needs.”
