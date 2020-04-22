By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On April 14, Houston County commissioners temporarily extended the time period during which property taxes due on May 15 can be paid without penalty.
First half of 2020 taxes will now be collected without penalties being charged until July 15.
The resolution states that economic hardship due to the pandemic is the reason for the action, but urges those who can pay on time to do so, including taxpayers who have set up automated payment (ACH) plans and escrow accounts.
By a 3-1 ballot, the board also approved an offer from Collaborative Design Group (Minneapolis) to prepare construction documents for repairs to the exterior of the now-vacant Houston County Jail building.
The work list for the historic structure includes a new roof, as well as “repair or replacement of any associated wood trim, soffit, and gutter system, replacement of the windows and doors, repair or replacement of the entrance steps, and maintenance of the exterior masonry walls,” according to documents provided by the company.
The cost for the plans will be $18,320, with $10,000 of that amount paid by grant dollars. Several commissioners noted that getting the work plan ready while those grant monies are available makes sense.
But any actual work on the building (if and when further grant money becomes available) can happen at a later date, Commissioner Teresa Walter said.
Commissioner Eric Johnson cast the dissenting vote, stating that “My argument all along has been that we as a board need to make a decision on what we’re going to use that old jail for before we proceed with any improvements.”
Commissioners voted to hire Tamara Shelton as a probationary agency social worker – forensic, conditioned on the successful completion of a background check.
The board also accepted the resignation of social worker Tessa Diepenbrock with thanks for her service to county residents, and approved a search for a replacement.
The reassignment of Susan Tostenson to a vacant accounting clerk position was approved as well, along with a search for a replacement for her previous post (public health case aide).
Both hiring searches will be delayed “until social distancing recommendations have been lifted,” personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger reported.
On a related topic, Commissioner Jack Miller requested that the board discuss a hiring freeze at their next work group session.
County engineer Brian Pogodzinski brought several items to the session: First, the final payment was approved for last year’s major paving contract with Mathy Construction.
The work included portions of Houston County highways 10, 20, 24, and 249, and totaled $4,995,441.
Stockpile aggregate bids for maintenance rock from both Bruening Rock Products and Milestone Materials were also accepted. Those included gravel costs for 15 county roads, with the Houston County Highway Department being free to choose the lowest cost offer for each roadway.
Aggregate stockpile offers for rock throughout the county were also accepted with the stipulation that the county can pick and choose the least costly source in each case.
Those stockpiles are available for regular maintenance rock as well as emergencies, such as flood damage to roadways, Pogodzinski reported.
The engineer also brought quotes for equipment rentals to be used on an as-needed basis. Those were accepted as well.
Commissioners approved a $269,548 bid from Fahrner Asphalt to place “Otta Seal” surfacing on CSAH 24. Pogodzinski said that the special process utilized more oil, and should hold up well while preventing water damage such as washouts to the roadway.
Finally, the board approved their lowest quote for liquid chloride, which will be used for dist control on gravel roads.
About 50,550 gallons will be used by the county, with 36,450 going to cities and townships. Bluff Country Brine will provide the product. The cost was 99.8 cents per gallon delivered by tank truck to Caledonia or Spring Grove.
