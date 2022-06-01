By Craig Moorhead
hris Smith, chief operating officer of the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission, spoke to Houston County commissioners last week, asking the board to support the formation of a “Northern Grain Belt Port Statistical Area.”
Smith said the idea is “to form a port statistical area for the sole purpose of the consolidation of data that is already being collected on the area...” The area would include 11 counties along the Mississippi River in Wisconsin and Minnesota, from the confluence with the St. Croix River on it’s northern end to the junction with the Wisconsin River to the south.
The data would track waterborne commerce “pertaining to rivers, harbors, and waterways and the publication of such date by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” according to a sample resolution prepared for commissioners.
“There’s three counties that have already submitted, or put forward the resolution to support the initiative...,” Smith added. “The process started with the La Crosse port commission.
“The problem was that the only port listed (regionally) is the Minneapolis/St. Paul urban port. There’s a stretch of water that does not have a port associated with it. With the port comes the association of tonnage... And the tonnage helps the region... attributing the tonnage to economic value that’s being afforded to the region. We know that there’s a lot of tonnage that is passing through this region.”
Why create a statistical port? Smith said other such areas already exist on the Mississippi River to the south. The modernization of Lock and Dam 25 (at Winfield, Missouri, about 45 miles south of St. Louis) received an investment of approximately $700 million in the recent infrastructure bill. Multiple reports state the 600 x 110 foot lock there will get a new companion lock built alongside, measuring 1,200 x 110 feet.
“It is our belief that having the federal recognition of a port does a couple things. One, it allows for the investments that are happening right now for the infrastructure bill, that’s over a five-year period,” Smith noted. “We believe that this allows some investment to happen... That port list helps to influence, at the federal level, investment decisions.
“This initiative is to allow federal recognition of the 11 counties. So it’s counties coming together to say that we wish to form this PSA... made up of state ports and terminals.”
Commissioner Bob Burns asked if increased investment in some of that commercial development could restrict other uses of river.
“Our view is that by gaining access to federal recognition, it helps to increase access to federal funding, which is just not on the navigational side,” Smith responded. “It also supports the recreational and environmental.”
There was no vote on the matter. The item is expected to be placed on the county board’s June 7 agenda.
The board did vote on several topics. One of those granted Mathy Construction an interim use permit to locate a temporary asphalt plant in an agricultural protection district. The site is the Gengler Quarry off of CSAH 32 within Mayville Township, and the permit will expire on December 31, 2022. The same site was used for that purpose in 2016 and 2019. County State Aid Highways which will be paved with the product include CASH 1, CSAH 4, and CSAH 10.
A same company was also granted a conditional use permit (CUP) to locate an industrial use at the quarry within the shoreland district of Crooked Creek. That permit included six conditions, including compliance with all federal, state, and local laws and regulations, including a DNR conservation easement and MPCA regulations. The CUP will permanently remain on the parcel.
Commissioners approved a five-year partnership contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. That pact spells out the terms for the county and state to exchange services via work orders, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski said. For example, the Houston County Highway Department utilizes MNDOT for material testing “and other services,” the engineer reported.
A yearly federal boat and water grant totaling $5000 was accepted to help fund water patrols on the Mississippi River.
The board approved the resignation of probationary jailer/dispatcher Michael Johnson on their consent agenda, and initiated a competitive search for a replacement.
Commissioners also approved four resolutions to assist local snowmobile clubs by serving as a pass-through entity to secure State of Minnesota funds for trails. The list includes the Viking Snowmobile Trail, the Gopherland Snowmobile Trail, the Houston Money Creek Snowmobile Trail and the La Crescent Snowmobile Trail.
