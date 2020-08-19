By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for Abnet Properties LLC to operate a rock quarry in La Crescent Township on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The site is approximately three miles west of the City of La Crescent. According to a county staff report on the mineral extraction application: “The proposed quarry is adjacent to an existing rock quarry located on an 80 acre parcel of which 27 acres have been quarried. Approximately 10 additional acres (on that existing parcel) are identified for quarrying... The applicant seeks approval for a rock quarry on a 60 acre parcel, with the extent of mining proposed at 36.05 acres.”
The board approved a series of findings from their Planning Commission on the application, along with 10 conditions which will apply to the operation.
Those cover everything from county access to the site to reclamation reporting, setbacks, blasting notifications and seismographic monitoring of those events.
Hours of operation and the permitted depth of the excavation are also covered in the document.
Commissioners also approved two additional CUPs. One went to Northern Natural Gas for “essential services in an agricultural district in La Crescent Township,” while the other was issued to Jesse and Andrea Sylvester to build a dwelling on less than 40 acres in an ag district (in Mound Prairie Township).
The Northern Natural Gas CUP will allow the company to build a new border station near the City of La Crescent to “complete odorization along the La Crosse branch line.”
The station will measure approximately 75 by 120 feet, and include a 323 square foot regulator and metering building. The plan for the perimeter of the station includes chain link fencing, with a screen of trees beyond that.
Conditions included the standard stipulation that all federal, state, and local laws and regulations will be followed, and screening (the aforementioned trees) which will be planted to “minimize the visual impact of the facility.”
COVID-19 update
Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa reported on the progress of the pandemic in Houston County, which had 49 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of press time on Monday, Aug. 17. The good news was 39 of those identified cases are classified as recovered, and the last two county residents hospitalized with the disease had been released.
“We’ve been busy working with school districts as they have been developing and finalizing their plans for the beginning of the ‘20-’21 school year,” the director stated. The department has also assisted local businesses as they seek to protect both customers and employees, he added.
Case investigations and contract tracing by public health staff continue, Pugleasa said, and Public Health continues to educate citizens on the sometimes-deadly contagious disease. “The information that we’re putting out there is based on scientifically-vetted guidance that comes to us from the Minnesota Department of Health, or the Centers for Disease Control,” the director noted.
The board also passed a pair of COVID-related resolutions. The first recognized the efforts of Houston County Public Health and Human Services in preventing the spread of the disease.
That statement also “encourages all businesses and residents to continue to comply with state and federal guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The second resolution affirms that in-person voters who do not wear face coverings will not be reported for non-compliance with state mandates, since doing that raises the potential issue of discouraging voting.
Following the meeting (on Wednesday, Aug. 12), county administrator Jeff Babinski said polling stations within the county reported good compliance with face-covering mandates during the primary election.
Finally, it must be noted that additional COVID-19 cases have been detected among Houston County residents between the Aug. 11 meeting and the publication date of this issue of the Argus.
Other news
County commissioners took several personnel votes. On Aug. 4, the board convened briefly during a workgroup session, hiring Nicole Ranzenberger as a probationary deputy auditor-treasurer, conditioned on the successful completion of a background check.
One week later, commissioners approved a search for an additional deputy auditor/treasurer utilizing the recent pool of applicants.
Members noted a backlog of work at the license center due to the pandemic, and personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger suggested that the added position may be discontinued at a later date if necessary, by attrition.
In addition, the board voted to hire Myra Harris Johnson as a probationary children’s mental health social worker, also conditioned on a successful background check.
Another ballot approved a crack-filling bid from Fahrner Asphalt Sealers to patch up pavement at the Houston County Airport as well as along CSAH 26 from Money Creek westward to the county line.
The bid was considerably below competitors, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski noted, coming in at $20,400. That amount is nearly an exact mach for the $20,000 already budgeted for the work.
