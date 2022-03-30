By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
County commissioners approved a land purchase agreement on Tuesday, March 22, making way for future expansion at the Houston County Airport.
The board agreed to pay $80,036 for 7.93 acres of land located south and southeast of the current airport parking lot, based on a recent appraisal. The added parcel is expected to eventually be used to relocate some existing hanger lots on, as well as provide space to build additional hangers.
County engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported a Federal Aviation Administration grant will pay 90% of the cost, while MnDOT Aeronautics is expected to pay 5% of the remainder. That would leave around $4,000 for Houston County to pay towards the purchase.
Houston County now has an updated airport master plan filed with the FAA, which includes more hanger space. However, there are currently no exact plans (such as finished blueprints) on precisely what will be built and when, but the master plan does list a specific set of improvements for the county to consider. Some hangers are now considered too close to the runway for an expanded operation.
ARPA distributions,
other votes
Commissioners voted to distribute $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Both A.B.L.E. (A Brighter Living Experience) Inc. and ICAN (Independent Choices Assistance if Needed), LLC will receive $40,000 for their Houston County operations.
The board voted 4-1 to vacate a portion of highway easement along County 3 near the City of Brownsville. The section lies just to the west of the junction of Cork Hollow Drive and the county road, where the easement was originally purchased in 1998 to slope an embankment when the roadway was rebuilt/realigned.
The majority opinion was to vacate so that the landowner could develop the land or sell to another person so they can continue to develop the tract, which lies within the city limits of Brownsville. Commissioner Bob Burns cast the dissenting vote, stating that he opposed “On the basis of the fact that we’re setting a precedent here to ‘go ahead and do it’ and then come to the county after the fact. I don’t think that’s a good precedent to set.”
The board approved a quote from Icon Construction, LLC to do maintenance work on three bridges for $122,211. Commissioners also approved a right of way plat so that a large metal culvert on County 12 (west of Prairie Ridge Road) can be replaced with a box culvert.
Another vote approved the write-off of delinquent accounts totaling $51,405 which are now deemed noncollectable. Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa said the vast majority of the debts have “have exceeded the statute of limitations.”
The board also approved change order No. 39 on the new highway headquarters/shop project. That will provide an additional $8,453 to test/abate hazardous materials from the old structure, which is being demolished.
Stockpile aggregate bids for maintenance rock (both gravel and riprap) were accepted from five producers. County engineer Brian Pogodzinski said that those will be used on a lowest total-cost basis, after figuring in trucking expenses from various quarries. The engineer also brought quotes for equipment rentals from eight providers to be used by the county on an as-needed basis. Those were accepted as well.
Commissioners voted to continue the county’s 2022 contract with Wildcat Park manager Edward “Jake” Lonkoski, unchanged from 2021. The Parks Committee has been working on some potential changes, including how to address liability concerns for Houston County, but with the 2022 camping season almost ready to begin, decided to wait until next year for any alterations. On a related note, the board agreed by consensus to support a plan to paint park shelters this year for a cost of $6,000.
The board also agreed to a new one-year service agreement with Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, a company which has been processing electronic waste for Houston County’s recycling program.
Environmental Services director Martin Herrick said the new pact lists prices to recycle materials that are “about the same as last year.” Herrick noted that Houston County budgeted $21,000 for the service last year, but only spent about $15,000 on that line item.
Driftless Vector Control, LLC, was hired to “canvass specifically identified Houston County communities for potential mosquito related human health hazards” again this year. The cost will be $2,550.
Commissioners accepted the resignation of probationary lead social worker Tara Kowalke, effective April 1. An internal search to fill the position was approved, as well as a competitive search for a replacement social worker if the first search produces a candidate.
