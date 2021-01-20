By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
At its first meeting of 2021, the Houston City Council took care of annual business in preparation for 2021.
Mayor Dave Olson and council members Cody Mathers and Emily Krage were sworn in as they were re-elected in November.
Appointments were set for council members and city personnel. Council member appointments include Buildings & Grounds, Streets, Sewer, Water, Off-Highway Vehicle project, Personnel, Police and Finance for Olson; Finance, Park and Recreation, Tree Board for Krage; Personnel, Police, Planning Commission and EDA for council member Cheryl Sanden; Planning Commission and EDA and Library for Tony Schultz.
Next, the council designated the Caledonia Argus as the official newspaper, since the Houston Banner ceased operations at the beginning of 2021.
The council accepted donations in the amount of $125,267.55 from various individuals, the Houston Area Community Foundation and other groups and businesses. Donations were purposed for the community center, police department, library, ambulance, fire department, summer rec and parks.
Also approved was the business health services master agreement and occupational health service agreement between the City of Houston and Gundersen Health System. This agreement allows city employees to receive occupational health services.
One more agreement that was approved by the council was the business product/service proposal from AcenTek, which will provide the city’s data needs at the community center. The amount of that proposal was $4,159.13.
Public comment
Eileen Loken encouraged the council to consider the off-highway vehicle project further and said the project has been 10 years in the making. She added the community needs it and her business, the Sawmill Inn, needs it.
She added though there’s a risk of having the trail, there was a bigger risk of not doing the project. Loken cited that more people were going to Rushford for business.
“We need to find ways how to get the people here and not put all of our eggs in one basket,” she said.
Another resident, Marlene Schultz, agreed with Loken. She said Houston has nature as it’s “big thing” and something like this would bring a different crowd of people.
Other news
City Clerk-Administrator Michelle Quinn announced the city is looking for applicants for a part-time summer recreation director for 2021.
The council approved a search for an individual or business to take care of the business corridor flowers.
